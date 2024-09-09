From porn to wine: American hardcore star Lisa Ann becomes producer in Sicily

One of the world’s most famous American porn stars makes her debut in the world of wine: Lisa Ann, a hard-core actress whose family boasts distant Italian origins, becomes a producer with the “Lisa by Lisa Ann” brand. It is the Tenuta San Giaime winery in Ganci, in the province of Palermo, that produces the first two references, a Grillo and a Nerello Mascalese, for now available only in selected restaurants and stores in New York. Lisa Ann is not the first porn star thunderstruck on the “Damascus road” of wine: before her, among others, Clara Morgane, pseudonym of Emmanuelle Aurélie Munos, who a few years ago launched a Champagne label; the American Natalie Oliveros, aka Savanna Samson, who founded “La Fiorita”, a Brunello di Montalcino label; or, again, Luce Caponegro, aka Selen, sexy icon of the 1990s, with the “Selengiovese” project.

Lisa Ann, who has come in person to Tenuta San Giaime in Sicily on several occasions, including to participate in the grape harvest, says she has a deep connection with Italy and loves the idea of doing business in our country, so much so that among her future plans is to open an Airbnb where she can welcome guests and friends, and perhaps one day move to Italy.

