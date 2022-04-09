From Supertuscans to the white truffle of Alba, here is why the U.S. loves Italy so much

From the Supertuscans, symbol of the “renaissance” of Italian wine and of the highest levels reached in the search for the highest quality by the producers of the Belpaese, to the search for the white truffle of Alba in the Langhe, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, from an obligatory stop such as Piazza San Marco in Venice (by far, the No. 1 reason) to a “Grand Tour” in the Amalfi Coast, from the incredible variety of indigenous grape varieties symbol of the Italian regions to the dishes of the Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura, passing through the magic of the Palio of Siena. Between wine, food, travel and culture, clichés and original motifs, these are some of the “101 Reasons We Love Italy” that drive the love for the Belpaese in the n. 1 market of Italian wine, the USA, on the cover of “Wine Spectator” in the April issue and told among its pages. A new “cover story”, among those now traditionally dedicated to Italy during “Vinitaly” in Verona (April 10-13) and for the prestigious prologue “OperaWine”, the tasting of Veronafiere which features the 130 wineries selected by the most popular American magazine.

They are also among the reasons why Americans love Italy so much, thanks to producers who have made history, from Marilisa Allegrini to Lamberto Frescobaldi, from Riccardo and Renzo Cotarella to Angelo Gaja & Family, passing through Piero Antinori & Family, just to name a few, next to the beauty of unique and unmistakable territories, such as Cinque Terre or Sicily’s Etna. And, then, there are the most beloved vines, of course, from Corvina della Valpolicella to Pinot Grigio which has made its fortune in America, from Sangiovese to Montepulciano of Abruzzo, from Garganega to the white Cortese, from Barbera to Nebbiolo, from Timorasso to Friulano, from the sparkling Lambrusco to Verdicchio from the Marche region, from Vermentino of the “two seas” to Aglianico, from Trebbiano to Primitivo up to Nero d’Avola, “the king” among Sicilian vines, without forgetting the growing “bubbles mania” for italian sparkling wines.

Certainly one cannot come to Italy without experiencing at least once a Michelin-starred restaurant, from the Enoteca Pinchiorri in Florence to La Pergola in Rome, or Piazza Duomo in Alba, or without entering a “temple of wine” like the Antica Bottega del Vino in Verona or one of the many Signorvino wine shops throughout Italy, and “of taste” like the Antica Macelleria Cecchini of the butcher-poet Dario Cecchini who plays Dante in Tuscany. But among the reasons for the U.S. passion for the Belpaese, there is food in all its sauces, from pasta (Amatriciana, Carbonara, Cacio & Pepe ...) to risotto, from cold cuts to espresso, from extra virgin olive oil to Parmigiano Reggiano, from Balsamic Vinegar of Modena to panettone, from pesto to pizza, for which Americans, as we know, are just as crazy as for ice cream.

The things you absolutely must do once you come to Italy? From discovering the ancient ruins of Rome, maybe on a Vespa like in a movie, to a visit to Florence in search of the Renaissance “buchette del vino”, from admiring the Duomo in Milan to a mystical walk in Assisi, from staying in a room with a view of the Grand Canal in Venice, on Lake Como or in Portofino, to a walk in Taormina, maybe tasting an arancino and shopping for souvenirs. Just as you would expect.

