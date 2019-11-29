From the Metropolitan to the Guggenheim, Apulian wine conquers New York’s museums and theatres

The growth of the image of wine and territory also depends on the presence in places of great value. Great restaurants and wine shops without a doubt, but even better if they are places frequented by millions of people, and by a much wider public than that of enthusiasts and professionals. This road has been taken decisively by the Apulian wine industry, which, thanks to the activity of Puglia in Rosé, has conquered an important place in the most important museums and theatres in New York.

From the Metropolitan Museum of Art, on the famous Fifth Avenue, one of the largest museums in the world, which brings together over 6 million visitors every year, to the Guggenheim Museum, which sees more than 1.5 million visitors pass through its halls full of modern and contemporary art, to the Intrepid Sea Air Space Museum, a museum of maritime and military history, which houses the Space Shuttle Enterprise, the first Shuttle built by NASA.

But Apulian wines will also fill the goblets of theatres such as the David H. Koch Theater, temple of classical, modern and contemporary dance, or the Avery Fisher All, one of the largest concert halls in the city, “home” of the famous New York Philharmonic Orchestra, both in the heart of the Lincoln Center of Performing Arts.

An intelligent strategy to broaden the audience of Apulian wine connoisseurs, getting out of the crowded street of the many (and important) events dedicated to wine.

