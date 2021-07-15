From the partnership between Masi and Renzo Rosso, the first “Diesel - Canevel” Prosecco is born

Just a few months after Renzo Rosso joined the board of directors of Masi Agricola (with the fashion entrepreneur owning 7.5% of the Boscaini family’s wine group), here comes the first Prosecco signed Canevel Spumanti, a winery in Valdobbiadene of which Masi acquired control in 2016 branded Diesel, the top Italian fashion brand and Rosso’s fashion holding company, Otb (Only The Brave, with a turnover of 1.3 billion euros, ed.). “A new Prosecco Doc Biologico Extra Brut, a co-branding project between the two companies in the sign of a common vocation for sustainability”, states a note. And to design the dress of the new Prosecco (produced in a limited quantity of 15,955 bottles for the 2020 vintage, and aimed at horeca, premium reatail, duty-free and e-commerce) was Diesel, “known for its innovative and countercurrent aesthetics, which designed the label and packaging using the bright notes of gold and bright green”.

“With this Prosecco, the combination of the sparkling wine expertise of a highly recognized premium brand such as Canevel and the alternative approach of an international lifestyle brand such as Diesel is realized. A sparkling wine with an unmistakable personality, a meeting point between sustainability, naturalness and democracy”, explains Federico Girotto, CEO of Canevel Spumanti and of the parent company Masi Agricola. “It was great for me to be able to collaborate with Canevel on this project - added Renzo Rosso, founder of Diesel and already a producer on his own with Diesel Farm, in Marostica, on the hills of Vicenza - putting to use the experience I have gained over the years in this sector. Thanks to this innovative “single fermentation totally bio” process, we have created a unique product of the highest quality, while respecting the environment. To this we have added the creative and convivial soul of Diesel to celebrate magic moments together”.

Exclusively produced with Glera grapes coming from selected vineyards operated with organic farming, Prosecco “Casa Canevel - Diesel”, in fact, is the result of an original long cycle process naturally carried out with a single fermentation: vinification and sparkling take place in continuity, from fermented grape must with no added sucrose. “The result is a wine of the highest quality with absolute respect for the naturalness of the product and the aromatic component of Glera: its intact aroma can be found in the finished product which is characterized by an explosion of fruity notes of green apples, fresh citrus fruits and white flowers, balanced by a low level of residual sugar (5 grams/liter)”.

