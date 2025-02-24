From wine producer in Italy to importer in the Usa: Argea Group acquires WineU

The most important names of Italian wine continue to invest in the US on the fundamental logistics front in a vital and increasingly more competitive market for the sector: “Argea, the main private Italian Group in the wine sector (controlled by Italian private equity society Clessidra), announced to have signed a binding agreement for the 100% acquisition of WinesU, historical American importer specialized in Italian and French labels. This strategic acquisition will allow Argea to consolidate its positioning in the USA, which, in 2024, confirmed to be the main market of the Group with a weight over 30% of overall export”, explains a note of the Group, which, in 2024 made a turnover of 449 million euros putting together wineries such as Zaccagnini, Poderi dal Nespoli, Cuvage, Ricossa, and Botter.

Founded over 45 years ago in Eddystone, Pennsylvania, by Gino Razzi with the name of Viva Vino Imports, WinesU - explains Argea – is a point of reference in the import of Italian and French wines for American local suppliers. With a turnover of about 35 million euros in 2024, WinesU represents a key piece in the strategy growth of Argea contributing to the increase of consolidated earnings of the Group and further reinforcing the leadership in the market.

“The acquisition of WinesU represents a fundamental step in the path of international growth of Argea confirming the strategic role of the Usa, first market considering sales and turnover. This result shows, still another time, the ability of Argea to grow and innovate aiming to the valorization of our territories, and to the distribution of Italian wine excellences all over the world. We are glad to host the new colleagues of WinesU in the Argea family, and cope with the management of the society in the principle of continuity by fully confirming in the operational management the team of people who contributed to the success of Usa business in these long and prestigious years”, commented Massimo Romani, CEO Argea.

An investment in line with the strategies of some of the greatest names of Italian wine, who have, recently, more or less, established societies for imports or for the direct supply of wines, directly produced by them, but also other realities, in the Usa, such as, among others Herita Marzotto Wine Estates with Santa Margherita USA, Zonin Usa by Zonin1821, or still Mezzacorona, which throughout its subsidiary Nosio, for example, owns Prestige Wine Imports Corp in the Usa, or Italian Wine Brands with Enovation Brands, the historical society of import of Italian wines on Northern American territory. Obviously, without forgetting, the maybe most enduring experience ever, i.e. that of Banfi Wines, founded in 1919 by Italo-american family Mariani, which, then, in the Seventies of the 1900s, created Castello Banfi, in Montalcino, a leader company in the territory of Brunello, and, which, naturally, imports to the Usa all the wines of the Group, today headed by Cristina Mariani May.

