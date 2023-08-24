From wines to different Spritz types, the autumn-winter trends by Tilby for sommeliers and bartenders

Observing customer tastes and choosing trendy regional and seasonal wines and cocktails allows you to propose personalized menus, develop strategies that enhance the offer of the bars: here are the trends for next autumn-winter, developed by the Tilby’s Drink & Food Observatory, the Zucchetti group’s cloud cash register, which represent precious indications for sommeliers and bartenders. The most popular wines are Prosecco, Pinot Grigio, Moscato and Falanghina among the whites, while among the reds the most requested are Chianti, Barolo, Amarone della Valpolicella and Barbera. And what about drinks? Spritz and Negroni are widespread throughout the national territory, but there are also local trends: the Gin Tonic is popular in the Valle d’Aosta, the Americano in Friuli-Venezia Giulia and the Margarita in Liguria and Piedmont. Sex on the Beach and Pina Colada are the most sought-after in Sardinia.

It is estimated that in Italy in 2022 more than 50% of people have consumed wine, with similar percentages in the northern, central and southern regions. Among the most popular white wines are Prosecco, which is consumed above all in Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Pinot Grigio, Moscato and Falanghina. However, red wines are typically preferred to white wines in every Italian region. Chianti, Barolo, Amarone della Valpolicella, and Barbera are some of the most popular wines.

Coloured, scented, alcoholic or non-alcoholic, perfect for an aperitif or after-dinner drink, for all tastes and occasions and, above all, for every season: cocktails cannot be missing from the menus of bars and restaurants. While the Spritz and the Negroni are popular throughout all of Italy, for other drinks a local trend can be identified: the Mojito is more appreciated in the northern regions, the Gin Tonic is popular in Valle d’Aosta, the Americano in Friuli-Venezia Giulia and the Margarita in Liguria and Piedmont. Sex on the Beach and Pina Colada are more sought after in Sardinia, while the Moscow Mule in the Marche. Tilby also identified some seasonal trends: Italians drink cocktails, especially in the summer and around the winter holidays. Interest in Spritz, Negroni and Gin Tonic peaks in view of New Year’s Eve, while drinks like Mojito and Sex on the Beach especially between June and September. Although the Spritz Aperol is the most popular, bartenders offer several increasingly popular variants, with the Campari version in second place among the most requested. At a regional level, Spritz Bianco is the most popular in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, while the Select variant is one of the favourites in Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige and Emilia Romagna. Spritz Cynar is widespread almost exclusively in Veneto and Lombardy. Among the Gin-based cocktails, Italians especially appreciate the Negroni. Gin Lemon, on the other hand, is in demand above all in Calabria, Marche and Veneto; Gin Fizz is trendy in Friuli, Liguria and Puglia; the Blue Angel in Sardinia, Calabria and Sicily, while in Tuscany is especially appreciated the White Lady.

“Researching the interests of customers is essential to guarantee them a pleasant and personalized experience - explains Francesco Medda, CEO of Tilby - imagining and creating menus with specific proposals helps to organize the activity in a more effective and punctual way, preparing a cocktail list that is in line with the most trendy consumptions”.

