Glass, from 2023 a further increase of +20%. This is the fourth increase in one year

It may be less difficult to find bottles for wine than it was a few months ago. But for wine producers, glass, which is crucial, will be even more expensive, starting in 2023. Because these days “the glass industry is sending wine companies new unilateral changes in contracts. The change in tariffs, in the order of +20%, is scheduled to start next January: this is - Unione Italiana Vini (Uiv) points out - the fourth increase imposed on companies within a year”. According to Uiv secretary general Paolo Castelletti, “with this new change, the bill on the cost of glass for the wine sector rises by an average of 70% in just 12 months.

It is an additional burden that is difficult to bear but also difficult to understand, both because of stable energy tariffs and especially because of the 40% tax credit given to the energy-intensive sectors also to calm prices. At this point, it would perhaps be more useful for wine companies to receive the tax credits, if, as found, the energy-intensive industry is nonetheless dumping downstream increases that are now unsustainable. With this in mind, we ask the government to consider ad hoc aid in the budget bill to support a cost increase that threatens to undermine the competitiveness of our businesses”.

According to the Uiv/Vinitaly Observatory, the escalation in energy and dry raw material costs alone (glass, corks, capsules, paper, cardboard) encountered by the industry in 2022 is equivalent to an 83 percent increase over initial budgets, for a total of 1.5 billion euros in additional expenses. An amount that penalizes the basic and popular segments of the wine offering, which are less and less able to pass on the cost surplus to consumers.

