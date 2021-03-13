It goes to Ferrari, leader of Trentodoc, the “Di padre in figlio” award by Liuc Business School

Ability to react, proactivity and resilience, especially in such a complex year, but also the creation of excellent products with awards in Italy and around the world, the growth in synergistic businesses through acquisitions and the fact of combining the leadership of an entrepreneurial family with a strong openness to external managers: with these motivations, Cantine Ferrari, griffe leader of Trentodoc, together with Pastificio Rummo, was awarded the prize “Di padre in figlio”, acknowledgement now in its 10th edition – promoted by Liuc Business School, with the support of Credit Suisse, Kpmg and Mandarin Capital Partners (with “Il Sole 24 Ore” as media partner) – the award is aimed at entrepreneurs of family-run businesses in at least their second generation, with registered office in Italy and a turnover of over 10 million euros.

Cantine Ferrari today is managed by the third generation of Lunelli family (led by Matteo Lunelli together with Camilla, Marcello and Alessandro Lunelli), heirs of Bruno who in the 1950s was chosen by Giulio Ferrari, who had no children, to continue with passion and dedication the work of the company he had founded in 1902 in Trento and which already at that time represented a point of reference for Italian bubbles. Lunelli Group, starting from the 1980s, has joined Ferrari with other brands of the excellence of Italian beverages.

Copyright © 2000/2021