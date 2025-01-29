“Grandi Langhe” 2025 is also “Piemonte del Vino”: a great variety in the wine glass of WineNews

Langhe, the most prestigious territory of the Piedmont of wine – a Region supported by many other pillars such as Monferrato, Astigiano, Alta Langa, Roero, Gavi, and so on – navigates with trust towards the future with the strength of its figures. Considering data, Barolo Docg marked a +6% in 2024 in the bottled compared to 2023, and, particularly, a +32% for December confirming the interest towards Barolo, and the last vintage 2021, which is now going into the market. While Barbaresco Docg is attested to be stable as the other denominations of Langa, for Langhe Doc, and, particularly, Langhe Doc Nebbiolo, an annual +12% is marked compared to the previous year.

Positive data, which added to the good news about “Grandi Langhe 2025”, the event signed by Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani with Consorzio di Tutela Roero, and, in collaboration with Piemonte Land of Wine, closed yesterday in Turin at Officine Grandi Riparazioni (Ogr): attendance is steadily growing (including 20% from abroad) and thus the interest shown by the trade and wine-loving public at the event, where, this year, for the first time, the technical tasting of over 700 references of 500 wineries coming not only from Barolo and Barbaresco, but also from Langhe, Roero and from the remaining part of Piedmont (with 380 wineries coming from Langhe and Roero, and 120 from the remaining part of Piedmont), was possible.

To prove the fact that “union makes strength”, consolidated by the project to study of “Menzione Geografica Allargata” (Enlarged Geographic Mention”, of which WineNews reported the details in the last days. And, in addition to the focus on the tastings of Barolo & Barbaresco, WineNews staff dedicated to other different DOCs e DOCGs, including Alta Langa, Canelli, Carema, Colli Tortonesi e Dogliani, Erbaluce di Caluso, Gavi, Nizza, Verduno, Ghemme e Gattinara, Asti, and so on, with their vineyards recognized by the procedural guideline such as Nebbiolo, Barbera, Freisa, Grignolino, Ruché, Nascetta, Arneis, Favorita, and Moscato. A great variety, which was expressed in the wine glass. Below are our best tastings.

Borgo Maragliano, Alta Langa Francesco Galliano Blanc de Blancs Brut 2021

Aromas of vanilla, flint, Chantilly cream and lemon whites on the nose, the sip opens creamy, citrusy and tropical, proving structured but fine, and with good freshness.

Cocchi, Alta Langa Espressione Noir 2018

White flowers, Chantilly cream, candy blackberry and finally rocky tones, for a sip with a definite carbonic, vegetal, orange, fruity and savory-mineral character.

Giacomo Borgogno e Figli, Colline Tortonesi Derthona Timorasso Scaldapulce 2021

Intense nose of broom and marigold flowers, vanilla and wet rock, found in the smooth, yet savory and fresh sip, with flavors of underbrush, yellow flowers, cedar and herbs.

Cieck, Erbaluce di Caluso San Giorgio 2021

Brilliant golden yellow color, scented with bay leaf, saffron, broom, yellow whiting, and beeswax with rocky notes, it develops a creamy, intense sip of yellow peach and apricot, cedar, and broom; it is sweet but savory, with citrus and vegetal freshness, lingering.

Lorenzo Negro, Roero Arneis Sant’Anna Riserva 2022

There are the spicy notes of vanilla and ginger, candy citrus, white melon, chalk, and tea leaves, in this Arneis with a vanilla-citrusy, sweet-asper-sweet sip that closes on raw almond.

Angelo Negro, Roero Ciabot San Giorgio 2021

A pulpy wine of strawberry and cherry and vanilla, with hints of flowers and red citrus, which has a fresh sip, again lots of red flesh and savory grip, balsamic underbrush.

Monchiero Carbone, Roero Srue 2021

Dark version of Roero, with notes of jammy black cherry, licorice, bay leaf and wilted rose; mouthfeel has warm frontal grip, but is savory, zesty, orangey, with hints of wilted flowers finish.

Cascina Castlet, Barbera d’Asti Superiore Litina 2021

Lots of cherry and lots of violet on the nose, then vanilla and herbs; the sip is smooth, slightly bitter and of calm savory grip, with fruity tones that close with violet and wasabi hints.

Scarpa, Barbera d’Asti La Bogliona 2019

A Barbera with fresh notes of jam and fresh spices, bay leaves and bark, more evolved in the mouth, has good grip, but then is juicy and vegetal, with notes of violet and black pepper finish.

Rocche Costamagna, Barbera d’Alba Superiore 2021

An ematic, earthy wine with jammy plum, blood orange and myrtle; in the mouth it has savory central grip, flows pulpy floral and vegetal, pleasantly sweet and savory.

Michele Chiarlo, Nizza La Court 2021

Voluminous Nizza with a dense texture of underbrush, juicy red fruit and sweet spice, also fresh red flowers; volume in the mouth is concentrated violet and savory, but sweet on the finish.

Bava, Ruché 2023

Intense bouquet of red flowers, such as camellia, iris and rose and violet, with hints of savory; violet mouthfeel, back to floral, meaty grip, iodine savory and clean vegetal finish.

Montalbera, Ruché Riserva Il Fondatore 2021

Jammy plum on the nose with hints of juniper and bark, woody spices, in a nice taut balance; the mouth is quinched and grippy, again sweet of spice and plum, with balsamic return.

Poderi Luigi Einaudi, Dogliani Madonna delle Grazie Vigna Tecc 2022

Candy rose, vanilla, lots of black cherry pulp, brambles; sweet in the mouth, tastes of violets and roses recalling the notes on the nose, clean and clear, with pulpy grip: delivers what it promises.

Hic et Nunc, Grignolino del Monferrato Casalese Altromondo 2023

Clear and transparent, light and broadly textured in the aromas of strawberry, orange, cherry, brambles, and blood tones; the sip has sharp and clear, citrusy and vanilla adherence, sweet and floral on the finish.

Travaglini, Gattinara 2021

Broad-textured Nebbiolo of blood orange, notes of bark, dried flowers, tamarind; the sip has vegetal character, fresh and clean, leaving memories of bitter orange and red flowers.

Ioppa, Ghemme Santa Fè 2019

Nebbiolo with a fuller, pulpier texture, perfume of cherry, sweet and fresh spices, and underbrush, especially in the mouth, where it spreads lightly into the savory tannins, with hints of quinot.

Diego and Damiano Barale, Langhe Nebbiolo 2022

Clear and clean, it smells of dried flowers, savory, blood orange and vanilla; the mouthfeel is very savory of strawberry, dried flowers and orange, it has firm savoriness and freshness, and closes sweet and peppery.

L’Armangia, Canelli Moscato Spaccavento 2023

Sweet but pointed nose of elderflower and acacia flowers, albedo, spearmint, diplomatic cream; on the sip, the sweet creaminess leaves the mouth clean and fragrant with melon and white peach and spearmint.

Braida, Moscato d’Asti Vigna Senza Nome 2024

Little sweet nose of orange blossom and elderflower, jammy white peach and blackberry, menthol notes; creaminess is fine and citrine, generous with mint, white melon and elderberry jelly.

