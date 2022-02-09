Green light for the fund to support agricultural sectors: 25 million euros for wine

25 million in support of the wine sector, intended to develop promotion and information activities, increase the competitiveness of marketing, improve knowledge, and safeguard and support the development of PDO and PGI wine products: these are the resources for the wine sector contained in the “Fund for the development and support of the agricultural, fishing and aquaculture sectors”, which has been approved by the State-Regions Conference. “Thanks to this decree”, commented Gian Marco Centinaio, Undersecretary for Agriculture, Food and Forestry Policies, “25 million euros have been allocated to support the wine sector in Italy”.

It also aims to improve communication on the origin, properties, characteristics and qualities of products. “These funds are intended to help the supply chain in the post-pandemic period. Wine is one of the best ambassadors of Italian products in the world, as confirmed by the extraordinary results of exports. We want to support the supply chain, not only outside but also within our national borders. The objective is to consolidate the value of our companies. Our response to those who would like to put black marks or alerts on labels”, Centinaio continued, “is to promote moderate and responsible consumption, and above all quality”.

The decree provides that consortia and temporary associations between consortia may apply for funding. Eligible activities include information campaigns, in particular on the systems of designations of origin and geographical indications; public relations, promotion and advertising actions carried out through the main traditional media (press, TV, radio, posters) and digital channels (web and social networks), which highlight the high standards of wine products, in particular in terms of quality, food safety or sustainability. Also included are participation in fairs and exhibitions of international importance, dissemination, information and training activities aimed at operators in the distribution sector and the Horeca channel, and professional training in catering schools.

