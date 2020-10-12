Here’s “Fleur de Miraval”: Brad Pitt’s champagne, from October 15 on the market

It’s hard to think of celebrating these days, and yet, even among a thousand problems and uncertainties, it’s always the right time for a good glass of wine, and of bubbles, in particular. And, although the Belpaese between Franciacorta, Trentodoc, Prosecco, Asti and many indigenous expressions, has so much and always more quality to offer, the myth of Champagne remains the myth of Champagne. It will be enough to wait a few more days, exactly on October 15th, to taste the first bottles of “Fleur de Miraval”, a Champagne maison exclusively dedicated to the production of rosé bubbles, the first of its kind, wanted by Brad Pitt, already successful producer together with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in Provence (with the brand Miraval). The bottles, produced in partnership with the Famille Perrin, one of the most important names in French wine, and among the 12 families of the Primum Familiae Vini, and the Péters family, historical name of Champagne, have left the winery (of which WineNews can show the first images exclusively, the only wine magazine selected together with Rai as a TV channel and the newspaper “Corriere della Sera”, among the daily newspapers), and are ready to arrive on the tables of fans and collectors, for a very limited production, in only 20,000 bottles, the result of an oenological project that is not only yet another “celebrity wine”.

A Champagne that presents itself with great ambitions also from the point of view of quality, so much so that the famous taster Andreas Larsson, already Best Sommelier of the World Asi in 2007, who tasted it for the first time, judged it with 95 points, one of the three highest scores he has ever awarded to a Champagne Rosé, which he describes as follows: “Fleur de Miraval shows a very delicate and bright pink color, a lively mousse with fine bubbles. The nose begins elegantly - layered and nuanced with chalky notes, toasted hazelnut, marzipan, fresh butter, pink citrus and lemongrass. After a while the Pinot enters the glass with notes of crushed raspberry, cherry and gingerbread. The palate is well constructed, showing great intensity of taste and freshness. And a classic dry (4.5 grams of dosage) with a chalky presence, balanced by a soft creaminess. Flavors of marzipan, lemon jam and peach with layers of ripe hazelnut and fine pastry. Elegantly constructed with great persistence and precision. Already to drink today, it should certainly improve with further aging”.

