“I M Brave”, “I M Future”, “I M Legend”: the labels signed by Santa Margherita and Inter

“I M Brave” celebrates the tension to innovate and the courage to explore new wine horizons, always remaining contemporary; “I M Future” pays tribute to the brilliant and forward-looking vision that has accompanied, and accompany, the history of the company since 1935; “I M Legend” recall the desire to excel, to be pioneers and innovators while remaining leaders: This is the three Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore labels of the capsule collection signed by Santa Margherita and Fc Internazionale Milano, which celebrates two realities united by Italian roots and global prestige, dedicated to fans and wine lover who embrace the values shared by the two realities. Just as Inter represents a pillar of world football, Santa Margherita is an icon of excellent wine made in Italy, always the protagonist in international markets, capable of conquering entire generations of wine lovers in Europe, Asia, and overseas.

“We get closer to the sport with two approaches: on the one hand, Inter hospitality, inside the Meazza Stadium; on the other hand, the celebration, bringing together an audience of wine lovers or football fans with a wine that can embrace palace of all kinds”, as Beniamino Garofalo CEO of Gruppo Santa Margherita told WineNews.

