If in the “Semaine des Primeurs” in Bordeaux ... you also taste the wines of Caprai and Biserno

Despite not going through the most prosperous period in its long history, Bordeaux remains a world wine reference. And, from April 20 to April 27, with the “Semaine des Primeurs”, the Gironde will magnetize the attention of the wine trade from all over the planet, with 131 Châteaux of the Union des Grands Crus de Bordeaux, will present to more than 6,000 people expected on the Gironde the 2022 vintage, still in barrel, already defined as “extreme”, but with grapes of the highest quality. And, in this focus on one of the most important wine territories of France, there will also be a touch of Italy, thanks to Michel Rolland, the most influential enologist of our time, the signature - with his collaborators to whom he sold the majority of his laboratory Rolland & Associés in 2020 - of many of the greatest wines of Bordeaux, but also of so many other territories and countries in the world, such as Italy, where he is a consultant for top realities such as Ornellaia, Masseto, Biserno and Caprai. And it is precisely the wines of Tenuta di Biserno, a winery in Bibbona, a stone's throw from Bolgheri, owned by siblings Ilaria, Piero and Lodovico, led by Niccolò Marzichi Lenzi, and of Arnaldo Caprai, the winery that, under the leadership of Marco Caprai, has relaunched Sagrantino and the Montefalco district, to be the protagonists of an event within the event, “le Primeurs Étoiles”, whose third edition is staged, April 24-27, 2023, at Château La Dominique, in Saint-Emilion, signed by Rolland & Associés himself and the Château’s starred restaurant, the Terrasse Rouge, where the 200 greatest wines of Bordeaux signed by the genius of Rolland and his collaborators (Julien Viaud, Mikaël Laizet, Jean-Philippe Fort, Alexandre Béra and Sophie Maltaverne), from the 2022 vintage, and some world labels such as those of Caprai and Tenuta di Biserno, precisely, will meet, in a moment of great conviviality, international guests and the cuisine of four great chefs of France.

As Jérémy Galvan, of the Michelin-starred Jérémy Galvan in Lyon, Paolo Boscaro, chef of the Michelin-starred restaurant Les Foudres at the Hôtel Chais Monnet & Spa, in Cognac, Jean-Baptiste Natali, of the Michelin-starred La Montagne - Restaurant Natali et Hostellerie La Montagne in Colombey-les-Deux-Églises, in Champagne, and Jean-Baptiste Natali of Champagne, and, as a stage venue, Jean-Charles Darroze of the hôtel-restaurant Maison Claude Darroze in Bordeaux have selected an ingredient typical of their respective terroirs, which they will enhance in a lunch that promises to be memorable. And on the great oenological stage where the absolute star will be Bordeaux, therefore, there will also be the two “cameos” dedicated to Italian wine. “We will be present with two of our labels”, Marco Caprai explains, to WineNews, “the Sagrantino di Montefalco 25 Anni and the Merlot Belcompare. This is undoubtedly a prestigious event; we are one of only two Italian wineries chosen. An event within the event in which our wines will be paired with great dishes prepared by star chefs, to be presented to great international merchants”.

“It is an acknowledgment of Michel Rolland’s internationality, but also a testimony to the good work we have done in recent years” adds Niccolò Marzichi Lenzi of Tenuta di Biserno, “because for years, France, which, on wines of absolute quality remains a reference, has never considered Italy, much less as a competitor. While now the perception of quality Italian wine is changing, and there is a different relationship: we have chosen to bring Il Pino di Biserno, because in a context where we taste wines from Bordeaux 2022, still in barrel, very young, and the liveliness, the freshness of Pino, compared to our other labels of greater complexity, seems to us the best choice”.

