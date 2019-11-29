In 2024 the online sales of wine & spirits in the world to 45.5 billion dollars

From China to France, passing through the United States, the future of sales in the wine & spirits sector will be increasingly online, and in 2024, according to the “Global Ecommerce 2019 Strategic Study” by Iwsr - International Wine & Spirits Research, e-commerce will be worth 45.5 billion dollars, while in 2019 turnover will be around 21 billion euros. The first market is still China, where imported wine and Baiju represent 80% of online turnover, followed by France, with 500 online wine shops, while the biggest growth for the next five years will be in the U.S., driven by small wine producers.
Copyright © 2000/2019
Contatti: info@winenews.it
Seguici anche su Twitter: @WineNewsIt
Seguici anche su Facebook: @winenewsit
Questo articolo è tratto dall'archivio di WineNews - Tutti i diritti riservati - Copyright © 2000/2019