In the world, there are 97 “temples” of good drinking. Best wine lists according to “Wine Spectator”

The wine lists in restaurants around the world change and evolve. Yet, like the quality of the dishes and the excellence of the service, the list of wines that can be combined with a gourmand experience, in your own way, can make a difference. And as it happens since 1981, to judge the best in the world, the US magazine “Wine Spectator”, which annually awards the best wine lists in the restaurant world. Two new “Grand Awards”, the highest recognition, of the 2022 edition (the Gabriel Kreuther restaurant in New York City, and the Press Restaurant in Napa Valley, ed.), for a total of 97 places around the world marked as excellence absolute. Including the six Italians, all confirmed: from the monumental cellars of the three-starred Enoteca Pinchiorri in Florence, built over time, with investments and passion, by Giorgio Pinchiorri together with Alessandro Tomberli, and awarded since 1984, to that of the three Michelin stars La Pergola at Rome Cavalieri by Heinz Beck, where the dining room and cellar are managed by Marco Reitano, passing to the very rich wine list of the starred Ciau del Tornavento from Treiso by chef Maurilio Garola, or that of the Ristorante Cracco in Milan, managed by the sommelier Gianluca Sanso. And, of course, there is also the incredible selection, for the depth of vintages and variety of labels, of the Antica Bottega del Vino in Verona, a reference for wine lovers, today owned by the Historic Families and led by “the host” Luca Nicolis, to that of Il Poeta Contadino of Alberobello by Leonardo Marco.

Copyright © 2000/2022