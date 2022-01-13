Inter and Juve on the pitch, Umbria on the table with Caprai wines and Vissani’s recipes

While on the pitch, on the Milan-Turin axis, the “derby of Italy” between Inter and Juventus was being played out, with the Nerazzurri winning the Italian “Super Cup” at the last gasp, in the glasses and dishes of San Siro, the “Scala” of football, Umbria triumphed. Thanks to the wines of its reference winery, Caprai, but also to the young bubbles of the D’Alema family (the winery is La Madeleine), and the dishes of its most celebrated chef, Gianfranco Vissani, which delighted the palates of, among others, the national team coach Roberto Mancini, and “VIP” fans such as the Inter fan Paolo Bonolis, one of Italy’s most successful TV presenters, Jean Alesi, a former F1 and Ferrari driver, as well as film director Fausto Brizzi, former Italian national team player Silvia Salis (Brizzi’s wife) and entrepreneur Antonio Artom, former Juventus, Naples and national team player Ciro Ferrara, and Inter’s CEO Alessandro Antonello, among others. This is the curious food and wine “backstage” of the first Italian football trophy awarded in 2022.

In particular, there was the official debut of the 2018 vintage of Caprai’s Sagrantino di Montefalco Collepiano, a historic label (the first harvest was in 1979) from the winery which, under the guidance of Marco Caprai, has relaunched the Umbrian territory, But toasts were also made with wines such as the Umbria IGT Bianco Cuvée Secrète, also by Caprai, but also with the bubbles Nerosè 60, a classic method based on pinot noir from the “La Madeleine” winery of the D’Alema family (now run by Giulia D’Alema), in the Narni area. The menu was dedicated to the traditions of Umbria and signed by Gianfranco Vissani (in partnership with AirFood catering), the most famous exponent of Umbrian haute cuisine and one of the most famous chefs in Italy, with his starred restaurant Casa Vissani in Baschi.

