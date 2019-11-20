Interest in Italian wines is growing among collectors around the world. Gerardini & Romani’s Auction

Italian collectable wines continue, step by step, to grow in international markets. As in Hong Kong, one of the most important markets for wine auctions, where the growth of the Italian wine in the consideration of collectors is also witnessed by the latest auction of Gelardini & Romani Wine Auction, the only Italian company active on foreign markets, with a catalog almost 100% made in Italy, which has collected 550,000 euros in “The Collector’s legacy sale”.

Where the two top lots, paid 6,000 euros, are both signed by Bruno Giacosa: one for three bottles of Barolo Riserva Collina Rionda 1990, and one for two bottles of Barolo Riserva Collina Rionda 1989. “And the price of 3,000 euros per bottle, paid for 1989 by a local collector, is an absolute record for a 0.75 litre bottle of Italian wine at an international auction”, comments Raimondo Romani at WineNews.

Among the top lots, at no. 2 the one for three bottles of Echezeaux Domaine de la Romanée Conti 2005 won at 5,250 euros, and the one for nine bottles of Brunello di Montalcino Soldera 1978 won at 5,000 euros. In first place, by increase, with an increase of 240% on an auction basis, was instead placed the lot consisting of 9 bottles of Brunello di Montalcino Baricci of 1990, followed in second place by a lot of Etna consisting of 7 bottles of Serra della Contessa of the Benanti wineries, of various vintages, with a +208%, and in third place that the top lot absolute, that of Giacosa, at 204%.

“These results confirm the growing preference for territorial wines with a strong identity, such as Nebbiolo, Sangiovese and Nerello Mascalese for Italy and Pinot Noir for France, on the part of the collectors who have always anticipated and partly oriented the tastes of the general public here in Asia”, commented Romani.

Copyright © 2000/2019