Invitalia, 23.4 million euro “Development Contract” agreement for Mondodelvino

Wine is one of the sectors of excellence in the made-in-Italy economy, and even institutions continue to invest in it, supporting the companies that are leaders in it. As done by Invitalia, a company controlled by the Ministry of the Economy, which has approved the 23.4 million euro “Development Contract”, presented by Mgm Mondo del vino, which provides, among other things, an increase in employment of 21 new workers. “The company”, explains a note from Invitalia, “is 93.15% owned by the company Venere Spa, which is controlled by the major shareholder Fondo Clessidra Spa Sgr, and 6.85% by the Martini family, which was co-founded in 1991 of the large enterprise active in the production, bottling and sale of wines and sparkling wines”.

The approval comes after a development agreement signed between the Ministry of Economic Development, Invitalia and the company to allocate resources. Invitalia, through the “Development Agreement”, the note further explains, is supporting the project worth 23.4 million euros with a non-repayable contribution of 8.8 million made available by Mise. The investment plan, which has already started, will be completed in December 2024 to reach full capacity in 2025. The increase in production capacity is estimated at +141%.

The development program, in particular, includes the expansion of two existing production units. One is in Priocca (Cuneo, Italy), where the core business is the production and marketing of quality wines mainly for export. The investments are aimed at expanding production capacity by enlarging the cellar and facilities related to the stages of wine aging and its subsequent bottling. And in Acqui Terme (Alessandria), where the core business is the production and marketing of sparkling and semi-sparkling wines. The investments are aimed at expanding sparkling wine production capacity by purchasing the plant, building a new sparkling wine cellar and a new product warehouse.

