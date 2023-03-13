Italian wine exports in 2022 toward breaking records. The analysis by Edoardo Freddi International

That Italian wine exports in 2022 held up despite high energy prices and war is an established fact, and tomorrow the official numbers for the entire year just ended will tell whether the record in value will be just under or just over 8 billion euros. An important figure although, many point out, to be analyzed well, because if values are up it is more because of inflationary pressure than real growth in the markets, since quantities, at least in the first 11 months of 2022, were about the same as in 2021.

In any case, the trend is positive, and confirming it comes the analysis by Edoardo Freddi International, an export management company that closed 2022 with 80 million euros in sales, for management in the companies represented, up 30% on the previous year, with 33 million bottles marketed and 43 wineries in partnership, with names such as San Leonardo, Marchesi di Barolo, San Michele Appiano, Tunella, Montevetrano, Capichera, Codice Citra, Broglia and Michele Satta. “Despite the continuation of the war and stellar increases in raw materials (especially glass), transportation (especially intercontinental) and energy bills, Italian wine exports are holding up. Volumes fall especially in large-scale distribution, but export values rise significantly, driven by fine wines, especially in catering. Amarone, Barolo and Chianti Classico are the tops of the premium bottles, especially in the U.S. and China; but there is also a renewed demand for Prosecco (the “prince” of bubbles)”, underlines the Edoardo Freddi International Observatory, on Italian wine export trends in the world in the years 2020/2022, already looking at the first 2023 projections (analysis on Istat and Nielsen data).

