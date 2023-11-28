Italian wine going towards whites and bubbles in the Falstaff “Vini Italia 2024” guide

Here is the list of the best Italian wines according to the Falstaff “Guida Vini Italia 2024”, published by the famous German magazine, which Othmar Kiem, Editor-in-chief of Falstaff Italia presented recently in Hamburg. Giulio Ferrari Rosé Riserva TrentoDoc 2012 Extra Brut by Ferrari Trento was named the best sparkling wine in Italy. The two best white wines are from Alto Adige, namely, Primo Grande Cuvée Terlaner Südtirol DOC 2020 from Terlano and Kreuzweg Family Reserve Chardonnay Riserva Südtirol DOC 2019 in Castelfeder. Then, however, there is a quintet of the best red wines: Barolo 2019 by Bartolo Mascarello; Barolo Brunate 2019 by Giuseppe Rinaldi and Barolo Romirasco 2019 by Poderi Aldo Conterno, all from Piedmont, Kupra Rosso Marche TGI 2020 by Oasi degli Angeli, from the Marche, and Vigna Galatrona Merlot Val D’Arno di Sopra DOC 2021 by Petrolo in Tuscany. In the rosé category the two best wines were RosaMati Toscana Rosato TGI 2022 from Fattoria Le Pupille, in Tuscany, and Villa Gemma Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo Superiore DOC 2022 from Masciarelli in Abruzzo. The best sweet wine was Ben Ryè Passito di Pantelleria DOC 2021 by Donnafugata. The guide also gave special awards. The "Collection of the Year" award was given to the Passopisciaro winery, founded by the late Andrea Franchetti, in Sicily, and today belongs to the Vini Franchetti Group, led by his son, Benjamin. "Newcomer of the Year" was awarded to the three brothers, Matteo, Luca and Alessio Inama, of the Venetian winery, one of the leading wineries in the Soave area and in the Berici Hills. Finally, the Lifetime Achievement award was given to Paolo De Marchi, founder of the Isole e Olena winery, in Chianti Classico, which since June 2022 has been owned by the EPI Group of the Descours family (that also owns Biondi Santi, cradle of Brunello di Montalcino).

The guide created by Falstaff talks about quality Italian wine to a fundamental market, Germany, which, in 2022, according to ISTAT data, brought more than 1.23 billion euros to Italian wineries (1.1 billion from Germany and 136 million from Austria), and in the first 8 months of 2023, imported Italian wine for 852.5 million euros ( in the first 8 months of 2023 together brought 852.5 million euros (763 million from Germany and 89 million from Austria). According to the Guide, “Italian wine is highly sought after by wine lovers from all over the world. Even collectors who once concentrated mainly on Bordeaux and Burgundy wines are more and more recognizing the value of Italian wines. They are talking first of all, about wines from Piedmont and Tuscany, but these are not the only two Regions. Wine is grown in all 20 Regions of the Italian peninsula, and many of the wines from these Regions are well-known and globally successful varieties. There is, however, a large part of the Italian wine production that comes from local and native vines, and it is this diversity and abundance that makes the Italian wine world so attractive. There is always something new to be discovered in each territory and in each Region. Wine is not conceivable without food, though, which is why Italian wine producers are moving further and further away from the powerful and structured wines that were fashionable years ago. The most important qualities of Italian wines, throughout the Country, are once again appreciated: smoothness, freshness and drinkability”, Falstaff emphasized.

The Falstaff guide has also photographed the growth of white and sparkling wines, compared to red wines. “Italy is transforming from being a traditional Country of red to a Country of white wines. This is primarily due to the new wave of sparkling wines. It is thanks to Prosecco that Italy has become the main sparkling wine Country in the world. And, still white wines are becoming more and more important as well. The “Falstaff Wine Guide Italy” 2024 offers all interested parties, therefore, an in-depth overview of the current variety of Italian wines. It has reviewed more than 408 wine companies and 2.300 wines”. Discovering the diversity of Italian wine.

