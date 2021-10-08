Italian wine with the tailwind on the markets towards “Vinitaly Special Edition”

Italian wine, after months of suffering especially regarding small wineries and high-end wines that have suffered the most from the interruptions in world catering, arrives with the tailwind on the markets at the “Vinitaly Special Edition”, on stage in Verona, from 17 to 19 October, to mark the restart of the great wine trade fairs, but also to make a point at the restart of the market itself. With the Italian wineries leading the recovery of the world wine trade. If according to Oemv data (Observatorio Español del Mercado del Vino), in fact, in the last 12 months ending in June 2021, they reached 32 billion euros, returning to pre-covid levels, Italian wine exports are performing even better. According to Istat data on the first half of 2021, analyzed by WineNews, in fact, wine shipments from Italy to the world show a growth of + 15.8% (on the first half of 2020), and + 10% at the same period in 2019, the share of 3.33 billion euros. Data that definitely gives hope for a new absolute record of Italian wine exports at the end of 2021.

But the things are also going well on the domestic market, which remains the leading market for Italian wine. If on the catering side there is no data, but a definitely positive predictions, thanks to a summer that saw the restaurants in the tourist resorts working at a higher rate than even in 2019 (albeit with the cities of art still suffering), to comfort there are numbers of large retailers. Which after having recorded an important growth in the months of the lockdown, showing itself as a barrier of the stability in wine consumption, continued to grow also in the first half of 2021, with a + 9% at the same period of 2020 (and + 18.4% on 2019), reaching 1.3 billion euros in wine sales, according to Nielsen data, analyzed for WineNews by Coop Italia.

Wine e-commerce continues to grow as well, already literally exploded with the pandemic, but an increasingly stable channel, albeit still a minority one, which, after seeing a + 150% in online sales of bottles by large-scale retail chains plus Amazon in 2020, and in the first half of 2021 marks a further growth trend of + 310%, according to data from Nomisma Wine Monitor. An overall picture that gives the hope for a future to be written.

