Italians’ propensity to moderate alcohol consumption doesn’t stop at Dry January

It’s not just Dry January: Italians are increasingly mindful of their health, including through conscious alcohol consumption. 82% of consumers in 2024 will prioritize wellness and 32% plan to moderate their alcohol consumption throughout the year, following a “virtuous” January in which 22% of Italians said they plan to stop drinking alcoholic beverages completely (a percentage that rises to 30% in the 18-34 age group), while 40% of respondents said they only plan to reduce consumption. Here are the results of research by CGA by NIQ, a leading consulting firm in the On Premise industry, which, in its latest Consumer Pulse Report, reveals trends in the out-of-home sector.

In general, Italians are paying more attention to their health and are more likely to choose non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beverages: more than half of consumers (56%) who have moderated their alcohol intake said that since Dry January - an initiative promoted by Alcohol Change UK for personal well-being by giving up alcohol for a month - they have decided to go out less often than usual.

For consumption resolutions, 61% of people, or three out of five consumers, said they plan to consume non-alcoholic beverages, including coffee, tea and soft drinks among their top choices, and a fifth (20%) plan to try non-alcoholic or low-alcohol variants of drinks such as beer and cocktails. “After a busy festive period, consumers are more health and spending conscious”, says Daniela Cardaciotto, On Premise Sales Leader at CGA by NIQ, “although many of them still intend to frequent bars and restaurants. Venues that offer attractive alternatives to alcoholic beverages and offer good value for money can both meet the new alcohol-free consumption needs and strategically expand their offerings”.

