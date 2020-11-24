Italy beats France in the “sparkling wine world championship”, with the Trentodoc superstar

Italy beats France, in terms of bubbles, with the Trentodoc superstar: this is the verdict of “The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships 2020”, the most authoritative sparkling wine competition in the world, created by Tom Stevenson. Waiting for the special prizes (The Best in Class, National Champions and World Champions by Style, which will be unveiled between December 7 and 11), the “medal table” sees, for the first time, a draw on gold, 47 to 47 (out of a total of 128), but with the Belpeaese surpassing the French on the silver front, 111 to 42 (out of 237 overall). With the fundamental contribution of the Trentino “mountain bubbles”, which brought 52 medals to the Italian cause, 20 of which were gold. A teamwork where shines the star of Ferrari, leader of Trentino sparkling wine, which brings home 9 gold and 5 silver medals, and second overall in the world, behind the French Louis Roederer, who collected 11 gold.

“The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championship and Tom Stevenson are a point of reference for the world sparkling wine industry and an award of this kind is a source of great satisfaction and pride for our entire sector and a further stimulus for our members in the search for continuous quality improvement. Trentodoc’s growing reputation on the Italian and international sparkling wine scene is an important value for the entire Trentino region” says Enrico Zanoni, president of the Trentodoc Institute.

“Trentodoc never disappoints. It is undoubtedly among the three best regions in the world in the production of sparkling wine”, says Tom Stevenson, according to which the altitude and the mountains represent a great resource for Trentodoc, where 70% of the Trentino territory is above 1,000 meters above sea level, 20% above 2,000 and there are 94 peaks that exceed 3,000 meters. The territories dedicated to the vineyards, which in some cases rise at 900 meters above sea level, are plots of land stolen from the mountain, where the average ownership is very fragmented and the cost of labor is high.

A gratifying result for Trentodoc, but for all the Italian sparkling wines (with many medals also from Franciacorta and the “Prosecco universe”, in particular from the Hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg Unesco heritage, but with digressions also in the Doc and Docg of Asolo, without forgetting Asti, the Lambrusco world, and “outsider” like Sicily, ed), in a record-breaking edition, explain the organizers, with 1,073 wines in the Competition from 30 countries, as many as ever in 5 years. With Italy at the absolute top.

Focus – All the gold medals of Italy in The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships 2020

Altemasi

Altemasi 2016 Millesimato (Magnum) Trentodoc

Andreola

Andreola 2019 Dirupo Brut Valdobbiadene Docg Prosecco Superiore

Bellavista

Bellavista NV Grande Cuvée Alma Brut Franciacorta Docg

Bellussi

Bellussi NV Extra Dry Valdobbiadene Docg Prosecco Superiore

Bolognani

Bolognani 2014 Pernilo Trentodoc

Borgo dei Posseri

Borgo Dei Posseri 2016 Tananai Trentodoc

Bortolin Angelo

Bortolin Angelo 2019 Extra Dry Valdobbiadene Docg Prosecco Superiore

Bottega

Bottega NV Bottega Gold Prosecco Doc

Ca’ del Bosco

Ca’ del Bosco 2015 Vintage Collection Satèn (Magnum) Franciacorta Docg

Ca’ del Bosco 2015 Vintage Collection Satèn Franciacorta Docg

Cantina di Santa Croce

Cantina di Santa Croce 2019 Tradizione Salamino di Santa Croce Doc

Cantina Zucchi

Cantina Zucchi 2019 Etichetta Bianca Lambrusco di Sorbara Dop

Cuvage

Cuvage Asti NV Acquesi Asti Docg

Cuvage Asti NV Acquesi (Magnum) Asti Docg

Cuvage 2014 Asti Dolce Asti Docg

Ferrari

Ferrari NV Brut (Magnum) Trentodoc

Ferrari 2006 Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore (Magnum) Trentodoc

Ferrari NV Maximum Blanc de Blancs Trentodoc

Ferrari 2010 Perlé Bianco Riserva (Magnum) Trentodoc

Ferrari 2011 Perlé Nero Riserva Trentodoc

Ferrari 2011 Perlé Nero Riserva (Magnum) Trentodoc

Ferrari 2013 Perlé (Magnum) Trentodoc

Ferrari 2010 Riserva Lunelli Trentodoc

Ferrari 2010 Riserva Lunelli (Magnum) Trentodoc

Follador

Follador 2019 Extra Dry Valdobbiadene Docg Prosecco Superiore

Fratelli Berlucchi

Fratelli Berlucchi 2014 Freccianera Brut (Magnum) Franciacorta Docg

Fratelli Berlucchi 2014 Freccianera Rosa (Magnum) Franciacorta Docg

Fratelli Berlucchi 2014 Freccianera Satèn (Magnum) Franciacorta Docg

G. Milazzo

Azienda Agricola G. Milazzo 2011 Federico II (Magnum)

Azienda Agricola G. Milazzo NV Milazzo Nature-V2

Lantieri de Paratico

Lantieri de Paratico 2015 Arcadia Franciacorta Docg

Lantieri de Paratico NV Cuvée Brut Franciacorta Docg

Lantieri de Paratico NV Cuvée Brut (Magnum) Franciacorta Docg

Lantieri de Paratico NV Extra Brut Franciacorta Docg

Letrari

Letrari 2011 Brut Riserva (Magnum) Trentodoc

Maso Martis

Maso Martis 2014 Brut Riserva (Magnum) Trentodoc

Maso Martis 2008 Madame Martis Brut Riserva (Magnum) Trentodoc

Nino Franco

Nino Franco 2018 Nodi Valdobbiadene Docg Prosecco Superiore

Paltrinieri

Paltrinieri 2019 Leclisse Lambrusco di Sorbara Doc

Romantica

Romantica NV Rosé Franciacorta Docg

Rotari

Rotari 2013 Alperegis Rosé (Magnum) Trentodoc

Rotari 2015 Alperegis Rosé Trentodoc

Rotari 2014 Gran Rosé Trentodoc

Tenuta Amadio

Tenuta Amadio 2019 Dry Millesimato Asolo Docg Prosecco Superiore

Turra

Turra NV Brut (Magnum) Franciacorta Docg

Villa Corniole

Villa Corniole 2016 Salísa Brut Trentodoc

Villa Corniole 2015 Salísa Zero Trentodoc

