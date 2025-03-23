Italy is preparing for Expo 2025 Osaka with Ferrari in the glass and Eataly on the plate

Italy is ready to welcome visitors from all over the world (30 million people are expected to visit the World Expo, ed.) to its Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka (April 13-October 13, 2025), and will tell the story of its excellent products, obviously, through wine & food: Ferrari Trento bubbles in the glass, for official toasts, and Eataly catering on the plate. At the inauguration of Italy’s headquarters, the toast will be a special edition of Trentodoc from the Lunelli Group brand, one of the icons of Italian wine at home and around the world.“Participating at Expo 2025 Osaka at the Italian Pavilion, just like at Expo 2015 Milan, makes us very proud and confirms our role as the Italian toast par excellence”, Matteo Lunelli, president and CEO of Ferrari Trento declared. “I personally love Japan very much, and it is also important market for Ferrari Trento. I am therefore very pleased to have another opportunity to strengthen the bond that unites us. We would like to celebrate, in line with the theme of the Italian Pavilion, the know-how and ability to weave together art and science, which is part of both our cultures”.

The bond between the historic Italian sparkling wine brand and the Japan, therefore, is being renewed. It has been a strong bond also in the past, thanks to the Ferrari Hommage, the special Trentodoc created specifically in 2019 to celebrate the beginning of the Reiwa Imperial Era. The label was embellished with symbols that evoked Japanese art and aesthetics, including sophisticated traditional fans, a meeting between Italian elegance and the gracefulness of oriental design. The special bubbly wine was chosen in April 2019 to welcome the Japanese Prime Minister to Rome. Now, it will be offered to guests at the Italian Pavilion on select occasions, including on April 15th, to celebrate Made in Italy Day. Furthermore, to complete this cultural bond, Ferrari Trento has had an exclusive Furoshiki made, the traditional Japanese fabric cloth used to wrap objects and gifts.

“Wine and good food are a central part of the “Italian way of life”, Ambassador Mario Vattani, Commissioner General for Italy at Expo 2025 Osaka, emphasized, “and a fundamental driver in developing our Country System. Italian wine exports to Japan have registered positive numbers, confirming our commitment to bring Made in Italy traditions and excellence to this global stage, to stimulate the internationalization of Italian companies. Italian cuisine is loved the world over, not only because of its quality, but also because it symbolizes a healthy lifestyle. This is why we are bringing activities to promote sustainable food education, based on respect for raw materials and short supply chains, to the Italian Pavilion”. Vattani is referring to the fact that Japan is the leading Asian market for Italian wine & food. In 2024, as the Italian statistics institute, ISTAT data, analyzed by WineNews revealed, wine exports registered 184.2 million euros (+0.5% compared to 2023), and Tokyo was ahead of China, South Korea and Hong Kong. Italian food is also doing very well on the Japanese market. According to the Italian farmers organization, Coldiretti data, Japan registered, on the whole, 1.9 billion euros for Italian agri-food exports in 2024, up +13% compared to 2023.

“The collaboration with Eataly, which will manage the restaurant in the Italian Pavilion”, Ambassador Vattani continued, “is part of this path, as it will offer an experience that celebrates the quality of Made in Italy and the various regional traditions. The territories become the stars of a story that highlights local specialties and biodiversity”. The venue will be located on the roof of the headquarters, offering an exquisite view of the Italian garden created at the Pavilion. It will celebrate the excellent Italian food and wine heritage through an authentic journey of regional flavors, thanks to the collaboration of 18 Italian Regions, which will be present, on a weekly rotation, at the Italian Pavilion. “We are honored to represent Italy and we are ready to take action”, Andrea Cipolloni, Group CEO Eataly, commented, “our commitment will be to create a full immersion of the Italian food and wine culture, through a program that will give space to promoting the traditions of our Country and the passion for Italian food around the world”.

The theme of the WorldExpo is “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”. The message that the Italian Pavilion would like to convey is “Art regenerates life”: Italy aims to broaden and complete its image around the world by presenting its excellent products, its cutting-edge technology, scientific research, classical and contemporary works of art, design and craftsmanship, music and daily live performances, all expressions of human talent and the Italian way of creating intercultural dialogues.

Copyright © 2000/2025