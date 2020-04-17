Italy leader in sparkling wine exports to the US in 2019. Top brands on Impact Databank

While we are waiting to find out how heavy the impact on Italian wine exports to the United States will be in 2020, we can start with the certain data from 2019. It was an outstanding year, which confirmed Italy is the number one exporting country of sparkling wines, in volume, on the US market. The numbers were driven by very successful and double-digit growth compared to 2018, which registered positive results as well. The “Hot Brands” study of Impact Databank by Marvin Shanken (editor of Wine Spectator) highlighted the 2019 scenario. The numbers, taken as units of measurement, refer to 9-liter cases. In 2019 exports totaled 8.1 million cases, +14.5% increase compared to 2018. In the number one position of the brands, there is Stella Rosa (imported from Riboli Family Wine Estates) at 2.4 million cases (+19.9% ​​on 2018) followed by La Marca Prosecco (imported by E. & J. Gallo Winery) at 1.7 million cases (+14.5%) and Roscato (imported by Taub Family Cos). Continuing on, we find Castello del Poggio (imported from 1821 Fine Wines & Spirits, Zonin1821’s USA company) at 879.000 (+10.4%), Mionetto (imported from Freixenet Mionetto USA) at 840.000 (+12%), Zonin (imported from 1821 Fine Wines & Spirits), which reached 571.000 (+15.4%), Ruffino (imported from Constellation Brands) at 450.000 (+10%) and Riondo Prosecco (imported from Terlato Wine Group) at 212.000 cases (+10.4%).

