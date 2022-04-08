It’s official: Richard Geoffroy, former Chef de Cave of Dom Perignon, arrives at Bellavista

The historic (former) Chef de Cave of Champagne legend Dom Perignon has officially arrived in Franciacorta: as WineNews reported, “internationally renowned oenologist Richard Geoffroy has been called to Bellavista, in Franciacorta, by patron Vittorio Moretti and CEO Massimo Tuzzi to mentor Francesca Moretti, Vittorio Moretti’s daughter, and her technical team”, according to a post that appeared in recent hours on Holding Terra Moretti’s Facebook profile. “The time has come to chart a new course for the company. Richard Geoffroy will help the family oenologist to acquire all the skills, both human and professional, needed to guide Bellavista into the future”, states another post, officially confirming the news that sees one of the territory’s most important brands bring to Franciacorta the sparkling wine expertise of Geoffroy, universally recognized as legend and master of great signature bubbles.

Copyright © 2000/2022