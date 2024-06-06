Kylie Minogue celebrates 4 years as a producer and launches new Prosecco Doc (still with Zonin1821)

A good way to celebrate her first 4 years as a producer and more than 15 million bottles sold worldwide: international superstar Kylie Minogue (previously interviewed by WineNews), is launching a new Prosecco Doc, in addition to the already well-known Prosecco Rosé (which is No. 1 in its type in Uk). The new label, already available in the UK from Tesco, Morrisons and on its website, is produced, like the Rosé, by Zonin 1821 in the hills of Veneto.

The partnership dates back to a visit by the music star - who has sold 80 million records in her career - to Gambellara, the group’s headquarters, where she was able to meet the Zonin family and spend time with them in the winery and vineyards: this bond became a partnership that led to the production of her Prosecco Doc wines. “As a company and as a family, we are delighted to be able to celebrate this great milestone with Kylie”, says Francesco Zonin, vice president of the Zonin1821 Group. “It was a great pleasure to be able to welcome her to our historic headquarters in Gambellara, accompany her to discover our family business and share with her the made-in-Italy wine culture that we have been guarding for more than 200 years”.

Founded in May 2020, the “Kylie Minogue Wines” brand (distributed by Benchmark Drinks) is available in 31 countries, achieving remarkable success with a portfolio of 9 wines, as well as important awards, including 3 Golds at the prestigious “Drinks Business Wine Awards”.

