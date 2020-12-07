Large formats and Pinchiorri’s number one Romanée-Conti 1985 auctioned for 1.6 million euros

Giorgio Pinchiorri’s large-format collection from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti 1985, sold for 1.8 million francs, or more than 1.6 million euros, and included: 12 Jeroboam and 12 Mathusalem from Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, by themselves indeed very valuable, as well as the unreleased number 1 of the “Millesime 1985”, in the different crus of the Burgundy legends (Romanée-Conti, La Tache, Richerbourg, Echezaux, Grands Echezeaux and Romaneé St Vivant), universally recognized as one of the greatest vintages in the twentieth century. These wines had never been moved from Enoteca Pinchiorri’s wine cellar in Florence, and were decidedly the absolute stars of the “Kingdoms” auction, presented, at a distance, by the Swiss auction house, Baghera Wines.

Now, to go into detail, the top of the top lot was that of the 6 Mathusalem “number 1”, which sold for 832.680 euros. The second was the twin lot, in Jeroboams, however, which sold for 377.481 euros, while the third highest lot was the 6-liter La Tache 1985 (bottle number 2) that sold for 111.024 euros, and then the Romaneé St Vivant (Bottle number 3), which sold for 61.063 euros. All of these wines were from Giorgio Pinchiorri’s collection, divided into 14 lots, which was by far the top star of an auction that in total, collected 3.2 million euros, and 100% of the lots were sold.

“Twenty-four large format bottles of the most precious and sought after wines in the world flew last Sunday to a new destination, to a new “keeper”, who I hope will have, as I have had, the care and love”, commented Giorgio Pinchiorri, “to preserve this unique wine heritage in the world. My sincere thanks go to the Baghera Wines team for having egregiously offered our jewels to an ideal audience through their professionalism and a profound knowledge of the wines themselves and of the world of auctions, which are essential to best enhance an exceptional good. To my friends, Michael Ganne and Julie Carpentier, I dedicate my most heartfelt feelings of gratitude for their human kindness, respect as well as their ability to listen that they have shown since our first meeting to organize this important event. Thank you!”

“Even though this year, 2020, is a very particular situation, “Kingdoms”, however, gave us a lot of satisfaction. It was definitely a dynamic sale, where buyers participated enthusiastically, guided by the impeccable quality of the lots offered. Whatever the economic context, when there are important goods of excellent quality, passion prevails, and there is no lack of interest or participation from international customers. Over recent months, Baghera Wine has cultivated, more than ever before, the bond with their customers. Virtual sales have been an opportunity to reconnect with customers in another dimension, of course, but always together in the passion for wine”, commented Michael Ganne, executive director of Baghera Wines.

As Giorgio Pinchiorri himself announced, part of the benefits from the sale of his collection listed in “Kingdoms” will be donated by the owners of Enoteca Pinchiorri to two associations, one Italian (which will be specified later) and the other is the French, Les Climats du Vignoble de Bourgogne, which protects the “widespread” UNESCO site of Burgundy wines.

