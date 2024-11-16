Le Boncie, Fontodi, Trediberri, Le Potazzine and not only: climbing the Vinous “Top 100” list

Le Trame 2021 Podere Le Boncie by Giovanna Morganti, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Vigna del Sorbo by Fontodi, a reference point of the territory of the Black Rooster at No. 19, and still Barolo 2020 by Trediberri, Brunello di Montalcino 2019 by Le Potazzine at No. 31, Trebbiano d’Abruzzo Tiberio 2021 by Fonte Canale at No. 32, Sangiovese Riserva Predappio Le Lucciole 2019 by Chiara Condello at No. 53. il Barolo Cannubi 2020 by Burlotto, a great classic by Langhe, at No. 55, and I sodi by San Nicolò 2020 by Castellare di Castellina, at No. 58: these are the Italian wines in the high part of the classification, waiting for the “Top 10” in the next days, of the first “Top 100 Wines of the Year list” by Vinous (directed by Antonio Galloni), which revealed the positions from No.100 to No. 11.

These wines add to other Italian wines in the classification. Namely, San Leonardo 2019 by Tenuta San Leonardo, one of the pearls of Trentino at No. 67, preceding, at No. 75, Carmignano Riserva 2020 by Piaggia. From Northern Piedmont No. 78 arrives, i.e. Bramaterra 2019 by Le Pianelle, whilst at No. 79 there is Amarone delle Valpolicella Classico Sant’Urbano 2019 by Speri. Position No. 80 for Brunello di Montalcino 2019 by Il Poggione, whilst at No. 85 Barbaresco Currà 2021 by Sottimano.

Moving on to Sicily, however, for position No. 87 with Etna Rosso 2022 Prefillossera La Vigna di Don Peppino Calderara Sottana by Tenuta delle Terre Nere, preceding Igt Toscana Uno 2021 by Tenuta di Carleone, coming from the territory of Chianti Classico. Position No. 92 for an icon of Southern Italy wine, i.e. Terra di Lavoro 2021 by Galardi, from Campania, whilst at No. 95, there is one of the labels symbol of South Tyrol, Vorberg Pinot Bianco Riserva 2021 by Terlano. To close the list of Italian wines, thus far, a classic of the Marche, such as Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore Balciana 2020 by Sartarelli.

A classification, that of Vinous, which sees much Italy present, as always happens in international selections, waiting for the top positions.

