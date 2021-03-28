“Made in Italy”, the first film by the English director James d’Arcy, shot in May 2019 in Val d'Orcia, UNESCO heritage, between Monticchiello and the Sangiovese vineyards where Brunello di Montalcino was created, is now being shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, only for the US and UK markets, not yet in Italy. The release date scheduled for August 2020, was postponed due to Covid-19, and then released a few months later. The film crew chose the Argiano Estate as headquarters, and between one take and another had the opportunity to taste a glass of wine (Neil McAllister, production designer, seems to have fallen in love with Brunello and Solengo), while the star of the cast, Northern Irish actor, Liam Neeson, the unforgettable star of Steven Spielberg's “Schindler’s list”, stayed at the Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco Resort. Neeson plays a bohemian London artist who comes to Tuscany with Micheál Richardson (his son in the film and in real life) to sell his latest wife’s house.

The British tabloid, “The Sun” wrote that this “moving new comedy by Liam Neeson will have you dreaming of an escape to this beautiful part of central Italy. Set in Montalcino in the UNESCO Valley of Orcia, the film shows the two (Neeson and his son, ed.) rebuilding their relationship with the help of the natural beauty of the region, Italian food and the friendly local people. And for those of you who want to find your own rest and relaxation in the Tuscan hills, here is our guide to the region”, continued The Sun, offering advice on accommodation, tourist destinations, food to taste and, invariably, wine to be tasted. “The village of Montalcino was one of the first regions to embrace wine tourism. Its wines are very well known, such as Brunello, and there are dozens of wineries offering tastings and tours of the vineyards and cellars. You will learn all about the history of the award-winning grapes that produce one of the most expensive wines in the nation”. The British newspaper also recommended visiting the Castiglion del Bosco winery, the location Neeson chose while shooting the film.

