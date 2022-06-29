Marchesi Antinori receives the “Financial Attractiveness Award” 2022 from “Eccellenze d’Impresa”

To Marchesi Antinori, a top brand of Italian wine, the first private and family-owned company by turnover (265 million euros in 2021, +24.5 %, and among the best in profitability, at 17%, according to Mediobanca data), a centuries-old reality that has reached its 26th generation, with Albiera Antinori as president, the “Financial Attractiveness Award” 2022 of the Eccellenze d’Impresa partnership (Arca Fondi Sgr, Harvard Business Review Italia and GEA-Consulenti di direzione). “Exceptional financial performance, with very high margins and constant growth over the long term”, the motivations, “high and constant organic growth, with enhancement and continuous development of the company’s historic premium brands, relevant inorganic growth based on the continuous search for acquisition opportunities, and an excellent degree of internationalization, accounting for 64 percent of total sales”. The “Financial Attractiveness Award” 2022 came in the category of unlisted companies (while for listed companies the award went to Comer Industries, the leading global player in the design and production of engineering systems and mechatronic solutions for power transmission, ed.).

Yet another prestigious recognition for Marchesi Antinori, a historic reality of Italian wine that, with nearly 3,000 hectares under vine, is the largest private wine company, now led by generation No. 26 of the family, namely Albiera, Allegra and Alessia, together with their father, Marquis Piero Antinori, and ceo Renzo Cotarella, the heads of an Italian wine group that has been making history since 1385, when the dynasty, Giovanni and Piero Antinori, joined the guild of the Arte dei Vinattieri. And that today puts together true jewels of Italian wine, such as Badia a Passignano, Pèppoli, Antinori in Chianti Classico, Pian delle Vigne in Montalcino, Tenuta Guado al Tasso in Bolgheri, Tenuta Montenisa in Franciacorta, Prunotto in Piedmont, Castello della Sala in Umbria and Jermann in Friuli Venezia Giulia, and even Tormaresca in Puglia, to name a few, as well as Antica, in Napa Valley, and Haras de Pirque, in Chile.

The “Financial Attractiveness Award” 2022 (edition no. 5) is made even more prestigious by the jury that awarded it, consisting of Giovanna Della Posta, ad Invimit, Marco Fortis, vice chairman Fondazione Edison, Federico Ghizzoni, chairman Rothschild Italia, Raffaele Jerusalmi, former ad Borsa Italiana, Emma Marcegaglia, vice chairman chief executive officer Marcegaglia, and Corrado Passera, ad illimity Bank. An award instituted in 2018 by Eccellenze d’Impresa, the laboratory of managerial thinking that aims to transfer the most advanced international business culture to Italian entrepreneurship and to illustrate its inexhaustible heritage of creativity, energy and passion.

