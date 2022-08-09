Masi Agricola, in the first half of 2022 revenues (36.9 million euros) and profitability grow

Net revenues at 36.9 million euros (+ 26.2% on the first half of 2021, at 29.3 million euros), Gross Operating Margin at 8.4 million euros (up 56% from 5, 4 million euros 12 months ago), Net Operating Margin at 6.2 million euros (it was 3.3 million euros in the first half of 2021), Net profit of 4.1 million euros (from 2.1 million of euros), and net financial debt that touches 4 million euros (it was 2.7 million euros as of 31 December 2021): here are the consolidated results of the first half of 2022 of Masi Agricola, a company listed in Euronext Growth Milan and between the most important companies of Italian wine and Valpolicella, which certifies not only the stability but even the growth compared to the first half of 2021, despite “the significant perturbations underway in the macroeconomic, geopolitical and social context, which pose some serious questions about the future”, as specified Sandro Boscaini, president of Masi Agricola.

Sales are led by the American market, which had a turnover of more than 13 million euros, which is 35.3% of the total, up by 17.8% on the first half of 2021, followed by the European market (12.5 million euros, 33.9% of the total, + 22.9%) and the Italian one (9.2 million euros, 24.9% of the total turnover of Masi Agricola and + 39.7% on the first half of 2021). The total of all the other markets is growing significantly, worth 2.1 million euros, equal to 5.9% of the market, and is increasing by 53.9%.

