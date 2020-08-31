02-Planeta_manchette_175x100
Masters of Wine, 16 new members of the Institute (none from Italy), for a total of 409

30 countries where the members of the most influential wine organization are stationed, Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand, UK and USA at the top
409 Masters of Wine, divided into 30 countries (from which Italy is still missing): this is the updated photograph of the Institute of Masters of Wine, considered the most authoritative and influential organization in the world dedicated to the dissemination of wine culture and trade. Which, in the last few hours, has accepted 16 new members among its ranks who have passed the very tough and articulated admission exam.
5 come from the United Kingdom (Mike Best, Nick Bielak, William Lowe, Ray O’Connor and Adam Porter), 3 from Canada (Jacqueline Cole Blisson, Geoffrey Moss and Louise Wilson), 2 from Australia (Annette Lacey and Duane Coates), and one each from the United Arab Emirates (Beans Boughton), Ireland (Róisín Curley), France (Tracey Dobbin), Norway (Heidi Hansen), Belgium (Christophe Heynen), Annette and Israel.
The 6 countries that count more Masters of Wine in the world today are Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand, United Kingdom and USA.

