Matteo Lunelli was appointed Cavaliere del Lavoro by the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella

An impact that ranges from culture to economy, but which also touches other aspects, from the landscape to the maintenance of traditions. The role of the wine world is fundamental in society and, not surprisingly, it is also certified by the arrival of honors of absolute prestige. Like the one, certainly not a novelty, of Cavaliere del Lavoro (Knight of Labor): in the list of the 25 people appointed by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella (proposed by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso), this year, in fact, there is also the name of Matteo Lunelli, CEO of Gruppo Lunelli, president and CEO of Ferrari Trento, a brand of Italian sparkling wine, and Trentodoc, one of the reference names in the world wine scene and made in Italy symbol around the world.

A name, the one of Ferrari, with 100 hectares of vineyard for 6 million bottles per year, which needs little introduction, representing the most solid brand in the production of made in Italy sparkling wines and boasting pioneering and indisputable sparkling wine records. A global icon – as of today, the podium of the Formula 1 world championship toasts with Ferrari - result of a history that began in 1902 when the young Giulio Ferrari, born in 1879, founded in Trento what he would call “Fabbrica Champagne G. F and C.ie”. Now, it is the third generation of the family to guide of the company, which, over the years, has become the sparkling wine of excellence in the main international markets and on the tables of the most important restaurants, hotels and bars in metropolises around the world. All of this while maintaining a strong Trentino and Italian identity, but also becoming an ambassador of the Italian art of living around the world; An art made of elegance, joy and style.

Gruppo Lunelli brings together some of the most representative brands of the Italian drinking excellence. Among these, in addition to Ferrari Trento, Surgiva, the mineral water that flows in the Adamello Brenta Natural Park, of which Matteo Lunelli is president, as well as Bisol1542, the reference brand of Prosecco Superiore di Valdobbiadene, and Tassoni, famous for its iconic citron, stand out. The Lunelli Group also includes the Segnana distillery and the Lunelli Estates which produces still wines in Trentino, Tuscany and Umbria, all companies with a long tradition and a strong bond with the territory. Matteo Lunelli has always promoted the Italian identity and excellence of each brand, guiding it towards a path of environmental and social sustainability. Under his leadership, the Group has more than doubled its turnover in the last 10 years and has embarked on a significant process of managerialization and internationalization.

“Receiving this prestigious honour is a source of great pride for me, that I would like to share with all those who work and have worked with me - declares Matteo Lunelli - at the same time, this confirms my commitment and that of my family, together with all the women and men of the Lunelli Group, to operate in harmony with the environment and in harmony with the territory, maintaining the values of excellence and innovation in the wake of tradition. I am convinced that a company must not only create value for its shareholders, but also generate well-being, safety and beauty for its employees and for the community that hosts it, putting people at the center. This recognition will be a further incentive to keep working with passion to promote the Italian lifestyle in the world. A special thought goes to my father Giorgio for the values and example he gave me and a thank you to my uncle Gino Lunelli who passed on his entrepreneurial spirit to me”. Matteo Lunelli is also president of the Altagamma Foundation, which, since 1992, has brought together the companies of the high cultural and creative industry of the “Belpaese”, ambassadors of Italian style in the world.

Wine, but also “food”, as evidenced by the presence among the 25 new Knights of Labor (here the complete list) of Carmine Caputo, head of Antimo Caputo, the centenary mill strongly linked to Naples and famous all over the world for the production of quality flours. And then Edoardo Roncadin, who was the co-founder of Bofrost Italia, an important door-to-door sub-zero company, but with a fascinating personal story that saw him open a pizzeria in Germany and then, back in Italy, become the “king” of quality frozen pizzas with the name Roncadin, known by all fans of one of the most renowned made in Italy products.

Copyright © 2000/2024