Michelin Guide: all 11 “Three Stars” confirmed, but many new features for the 2022 edition

The Michelin Guide Italy literally showered a shower of stars on the vineyards of Franciacorta during the presentation of the 2022 edition, no. 67 of the “red” guide dedicated to Italy, which exalts the best of Italian haute cuisine. 329 places with one star, with 33 new entries (half of which under 35 years old, representing the future of Italian cuisine, said the international director of the Michelin Guides, Gwendal Poullennec), 38 those with “two stars”, with two new entries, the Krèsios of Giuseppe Iannotti, from Telese Terme, and the Tre Olivi of Giovanni Solofra in Paestum, which marks a debut among the starred directly with the double star, and 11 three-starred, all reconfirmed: from Enrico Bartolini’s Mudec in Milan (who confirms himself as Italy's most starred chef, with 9 stars, three with Enrico Bartolini at Mudec in Milan, two with Glam in Venice and one each with Trattoria Enrico Bartolini in Tenuta La Badiola, of Terra Moretti Group in Castiglione della Pescaia, with Ristorante Casual in Bergamo, with Locanda del Sant’Uffizio Enrico Bartolini in Cioccaro di Penango, and with the super consultancy at Juan Camilo Quintero’s Poggio Rosso in Castelnuovo Berardenga, a gourmet restaurant of Borgo San Felice, the five-star Relais & Chateaux of the Allianz Group) to Mauro Uliassi’s Uliassi in Senigallia, from Norbert Niederner’s St. Hubertus in San Cassiano, Enrico Crippa’s Piazza Duomo in Alba, the Cerea brothers’ Da Vittorio in Brusaporto, the Santini family’s Dal Pescatore in Canneto sull’Oglio, and Niko Romito’s Reale in Castel di Sangro, Giorgio Pinchiorri and Annie Féolde’s Enoteca Pinchiorri in Florence, Massimo Bottura’s Osteria Francescana in Modena, Heinz Beck’s La Pergola at the Rome Cavalieri and the Alajmo brothers’ Le Calandre in Rubano. There are therefore 378 Italian starred restaurants, a snapshot of the excellence of a sector that has overcome the pandemic and is looking to the future.

In the ranking of stars by region, Lombardy maintains its leadership thanks to 56 restaurants (three 3-star, five 2-star and 48 1-star) and 4 new starred restaurants. Campania, on the other hand, holds the annual record for new restaurants (7), taking second place with 48 restaurants (eight 2-star, forty 1-star). Consequently, Piedmont, with 1 new entry and 45 restaurants (one 3-star, four 2-star and forty 1-star), drops to the lowest step of the podium, while, with one new entry and 41 restaurants (one 3-star, five 2-star and 35 1-star), Tuscany climbs to fourth position ahead of Veneto, which, with a total of 36, is the second most awarded region in 2022, thanks to 5 new starred restaurants (one 3-star, four 2-star and 31 star) in the guide.

Among the provinces, Naples remains first with 30 starred restaurants, followed by Rome, in second position with 20, and then Bolzano, third with 19 restaurants. Milan slips to fifth position, with 16 starred restaurants.

“Our inspectors have observed a surprising energy, because despite all the difficulties that the restaurants have gone through and the challenges they are still facing, the level and quality standards are so high that they have the highest number of starred restaurants ever in Italy, and we can be very confident for the future considering the number of young starred chefs in this edition”, commented Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide.

“It is a pleasure and an honor to host the protagonists of culinary excellence - said Silvano Brescianini, president of the Consortium of Franciacorta, which protects one of the most prestigious Italian sparkling wine territories, and which will host the presentation of the “Rossa” for the next three years, as a “destination partner” of the Michelin Group - on behalf of its 121 member wineries. Haute cuisine is the spearhead of an agri-food system that includes farmers, artisans, cooks, restaurateurs and a whole supply chain that enhances Italian cuisine around the world, in the glass and on the plate but not only. We producers are also called upon to improve, working on biodiversity and sustainability”. Sustainability that the Michelin Guide will enhance, from 2021, with the “Green Star”, which went this year to 17 restaurants (after 30 in 2021): Ps Ristorante - Cerreto Guidi Firenze, Mater Terrae - Roma, Lerchener’s in Runggen - San Loreno di Sebato, Antica Locanda Al Cervo - San Genesio, Agritur El Mas - Moena, Osteria Enoteca Gambrinus - San Polo di Piave, Venissa - Venezia, Sanbrite - Cortina d’Ampezzo, Le Trabe - Paestum, Singum - Salina, Aminta Resort - Genazzano, La Cru - Romagnano, La Preséf - Mantello, Casamatta - Manduria, Terra - Sarentino, 1908 - Stephan Zippl - Renon Soprabolzano, Fradis Minoris - Francesco Stara - Pula. With the Michelin Group also looking at solidarity, as Michelin is a partner of “Restaurants Against Hunger”, with an appeal to its great chefs to take part in the “Action Against Hunger” solidarity competition to donate food to vulnerable people in Italy and around the world, with more than 170 restaurants already starring, with “ambassadors” Cristina Bowermann, Cesare Battisti, Giancarlo Morelli, Claudio Sadler, Vincenzo Florio and Enrico Crippa.

Copyright © 2000/2021