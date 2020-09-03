Model Cara Delevingne and sisters Poppy and Chloe launch their Prosecco brand, Della Vite

The passion of international celebrities continues to grow, with more and more fashion, entertainment and film stars entering the wine market as winemakers, choosing Italian wine territories as the “home” for their “celebrity wines”. It is the turn of the English supermodel Cara Delevingne, who, together with her sisters Poppy and Chloe, has launched her Prosecco brand, in collaboration with Foss Marai, the estate owned by the Biasiotto family, committed to the sustainable production of the famous “Made in Italy” bubbles. Two labels of the brand Della Vite will arrive on the market, a Prosecco Superiore Docg and a Treviso Prosecco Doc, the first obtained from Glera grapes hand-picked from 40-year-old vineyards in Valdobbiadene, fermented with natural yeasts; the second, instead, is said to be “refined and versatile with a clean and bright palate” and “rich in jasmine and lavender aromas”. The star touch, however, will not only be in the name of the property, but also on the label: the bottles have a hand signed logo, designed by Poppy Delevingne.

Thus, the trio of sisters officially enters the long list of VIP winemakers, which among the “veterans” boasts names such as Sting, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Mick Hucknall (voice of Simply Red) and the French actress Carole Bouquet, and just joined by actress Cameron Diaz, singer Kylie Minogue and R&B queen Mary J. Blidge.

Copyright © 2000/2020