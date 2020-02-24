Moët & Chandon the best-selling, Perrier-Jouët the trendiest in the 100 best wine bars in the world

If there is a category, in the world of wine, where the brand has apical importance in driving consumption, it is that of Champagne: loyalty is fundamental, and among consumers, experimentation is usually inferior to any other type of alcoholic beverage, from beer to gin. It is not surprising then that in the ranking of the best selling Champagne, compiled by the British magazine “Drinks International”, a reference point for the beverage industry, conducted among the 100 best wine bars in the world in more than 35 countries, sees in first place Moët & Chandon, present in the cellars of 40% of the wine bars, just ahead of Perrier-Jouët (distributed in Italy by Marchesi Antinori, ed), in 33% of the bars, and first place among the trend Champagne for 2020, just ahead of Moët & Chandon and Krug. As regards the “Best Selling Brands”, it is worth highlighting the almost absolute dominance of the Lvmh luxury goods group, with five of the top ten best-selling brands: Moët & Chandon (under no. 1), Veuve Clicquot (under no. 3), Dom Perignon (under no. 4), Ruinart (under no. 6) and Krug (under no. 6). 9), with Bollinger (at no. 5, in great growth also thanks to the sponsorship of the latest James Bond film, a saga to which he has been linked for many years), Laurent-Perrier (at no. 7), Billecart-Salmon (at no. 8) and Deutz (at no. 10) to complete a ranking in which the great absentee is Taittinger. On the other hand, for the “Top Trending Brands”, Veuve Clicquot (no. 4), Billecart Salmon (no. 5), Ruinart (no. 6), Bollinger (no. 7), Laurent-Perrier (no. 8), Dom Pérignon (no. 9) and Louis Roederer (no. 10) complete the tenth ranking.

