Moscato d’Asti “starring” in “House of Gucci”, with Lady Gaga and Adam Driver

For a great director like Ridley Scott, attention to detail is a veritable obsession. And the proof comes from his latest film, “House of Gucci”, released in Italy in December, a biopic on the murder of Maurizio Gucci, descendant of the Florentine fashion house, who died in 1995, played by Adam Driver (two Oscar nominations). Starring Adam Driver (two Oscar nominations), the film also stars Lady Gaga as Maurizio Gucci’s controversial wife Patrizia Reggiani, who drags the Gucci family epic into bloodshed and oblivion. What did not go unnoticed by the most attentive viewers, however, was the bottle of Moscato d’Asti from Cantina Bera from Neviglie, beautifully displayed on a table set in the mountains. It’s hard to know if the Gucci family really loved Moscato d'Asti, but Ridley Scott must have liked it, as he decided (with a bottle of San Pellegrino water and a bottle of Peroni, two symbols of Italian-made products in the world) to narrate Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani’s skiing holiday in the Alps. A beautiful spot - more or less unintentional - for the territory, protagonist of a film that has already been a box-office hit, which renews the connection between cinema and wine that has given life to unforgettable films, from “Sideways” to “A Walk in the Clouds”, just to name two of hundreds ...

