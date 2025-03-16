“Mundus Vini” 2025: Mezzacorona “Best Italian Wine Producer” and Italy is top of the top

Mezzacorona in Trento won “Best Italian Wine Producer 2025”, while 19 “Grand Gold” awards out of the 73 total went to: Ben Rye 2022 by Donnafugata; Chianti Classico DOCG Gran Selezione Radda Vigna Il Corno 2019 by Castello di Radda; Carpane’ Corvina Veronese TGI 2019 by Scriani; Podere La Casotta Rosso di Toscana TGI 2019 and Vin Santo del Chianti DOC 2018 by Fattoria La Vialla; Salum 2022 by Cantine San Pancrazio; Anniversary Montepulciano d’Abruzzo DOC Riserva by Casal Thaulero; San Domenico 2020 by Triacca; Chianti Classico Baldero 2019 by Carus Vini; Brunello di Montalcino DOCG 2019 by Bottega; Amarone della Valpolicella Riserva La Parte 2015 by Piccoli Daniela; Nero per Sempre 2019 by Agricola Pratello; Ensis Taurasi 2016 by Vesevo; Barolo Monvigliero 2019 by I Brè; Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Riserva Ammazzaconte Docg 2022 by Conti di Buscareto; “La Firma” 2018 and the Seal 2017 by Cantine del Notaio; Eremo Nero 2019 by Nativ, and Eremus Rosso Verona TGI 2016 by Casetto Terre di Lago. These are the awards Italian wine is taking home from “Spring Tasting 2025” by Mundus Vini, one of the biggest wine contests in the world, organized by the Meininger Group, and being celebrated at "ProWein 2025" (March 16-18th, in Dusserdolf). Italy is the absolute leader, boasting 930 medals overall, ahead of Spain (754), Portugal (359), France (303) and Germany (223).

Furthermore, Italy was also awarded 468 gold medals out of 2.089, which went to wineries such as Mezzacorona, Cantine Ermès, Siddura, Silvio Carta, Rocca delle Macìe, Zenato, Tollo, Basilica Cafaggio, Schenk, La-Vis, Varvaglione, Ruggeri, Gruppo Italiano Vini - GIV, Tenute del Cerro, Bosca, Tenuta Ulisse, Ceci, Banfi, Baglio del Cristo di Campobello, Massimago, Roberto Sarotto, Paolo Cottini, Mottura, Italian Wine Brands, Cadis 1898, Citra, Vignaioli del Morellino di Scansano, Zonin, Guido Berlucchi, Settesoli, Villa Sandi, Velenosi, Cavit, De Castris, Farina … .

