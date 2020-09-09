Mundus Vini “summer tasting”, Italy n. 1. Cantina Tollo the best for Italy

Mundus Vini, one of the longest-running international wine competitions on the international scene, and one of the most authoritative in a strategic market like Germany (signed by the German group Meininger), in its summer edition, once again crowns Italy. 552 awards for Italy, followed by Spain (320 awards), Germany (282), France (112) and Portugal (96). Here are the verdicts of the jury, composed of 120 palates from all over the world, gathered in Neustadt an der Weinstrasse. For the Belpaese, in particular, the Cantina Tollo, among the reference names of Abruzzo, awarded as “Best Italian Winery” with a total of 34 award-winning labels (17 gold and 17 silver), but also great brands of Italian wine. Among the best wines in the competition, there are Bertani’s Amarone della Valpolicella Valpantena 2017 (Best of Show Amarone della Valpolicella), Tenuta Il Poggione’s Brunello di Montalcino 2015 (Best of Show Brunello di Montalcino), Tenuta Sant’Alfonso of Rocca delle Macìe’s Chianti Classico 2018 (Best of Show Chianti Classico), and Donnafugata’s Lighea 2019 (Best of Show Sicily White). Among the curiosities, also the award as best importer to Ges Sorrentino, one of the main importers of Italian wine in Germany (with realities ranging from Guido Berlucchi to Tommasi Family Estates, from Bertani Domains to Schiopetto, from Suavia to Librandi, from Torrevento to Donnafugata, from Cantina Tollo to Marchesi di Barolo, from Cantine Leonardo Da Vinci to Garofoli, to name a few), which saw the wines distributed awarded with 16 gold and 23 silver medals.

