Nizza Docg, the qualitative peak of Barbera, grows on the markets and looks to the future

In a phase in which the consumption of wine, and especially red wines, is slowing down, there are those who, by focusing on quality and distinctiveness, and by dialoguing with niches of enthusiasts all over the world, manage to grow: this is the case of Nizza Docg, the qualitative peak of the world of Barbera d’Asti and Monferrato, which, in 2024, saw a growth of +5% of bottles sold compared to 2023, equal to 1,093,892, for a turnover of 30 million euros (of which 55% in exports, and only in the Horeca channel), with constant growth from 2014, the year of the recognition of the Docg, to today. Numbers announced by the Association of Nizza Producers, led by Stefano Chiarlo (at the helm of the historic Michele Chiarlo winery, which, among its “jewels” has the Parco de La Court, an open-air museum of contemporary art with works by great artists such as Emanuele Luzzati and Ugo Nespolo immersed in the vineyards, as WineNews reported in a video, ed.), and which, in the last days has brought together in Nizza, as has been happening for years, over 100 professionals including associated producers and oenologists, to individually and anonymously evaluate 70 wines for tasting, which will be launched on the market in 2025, with a focus on the 2022 harvest, but not only.

A moment also for discussion and reflection on important results, for the territory and for the Association, founded in 2002, which “guards and promotes the Nizza Docg, an excellent expression of Barbera produced in an area of 18 municipalities in the heart of Monferrato, and which today has 92 members and works to increase and consolidate the identity of the wine and its territory, with the aim of certifying it, in Italy and abroad, on a par with the great Italian denominations”, explains a note.

“We firmly believe that quality is never the result of solitary work, but is born from comparison and sharing. Every year, with our blind tasting - explains the president of the Association Stefano Chairlo - we put ourselves on the line without prejudice, aware that only through an open dialogue can we grow, not only as producers, but as a community. This path allows us to increasingly refine our identity and build the future of Nizza Docg, with commitment, awareness and an eye always turned to the future. Quality, territory and cohesion: these are the assets that will guide the Association of Nizza Producers in 2025, in a path of collective commitment aimed at safeguarding and promoting the denomination and its producers”.

In the glass, as mentioned, particular attention was paid to the 2022 harvest, “a surprisingly balanced year in the face of a very hot and dry year that put winemakers to the test. The vine has demonstrated its great adaptability to climate change, giving life to colorful, rich, savory and structured Nizza Docg, with the peculiar acidity that gives it freshness, in the face of medium-high sugar levels”, explains the Association. “The 2022 harvest is tangible proof of Barbera’s extraordinary ability to adapt to challenging climate conditions,” adds Chiarlo. “The 2022 Nizza combines opulence and balance in the glass, without ever being overpowering, thanks to careful work in the vineyard and cellar.”

The Nizza Riserva 2021 also attracted considerable interest and appreciation, confirming itself also in the Riserva version as one of the most exceptional vintages ever produced in the denomination. Its significant structure and balanced acidity counterbalance a rich and complex bouquet that reflects the terroir of origin, reaching excellent and generalized quality standards. A wine, Nizza, whose uniqueness “does not only reside in its territory, although extraordinarily representative, but above all in its style”, underlined the Master of Wine Gabriele Gorelli during the tasting.

