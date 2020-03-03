Official: Vinitaly postponed to 14 -17 June (the 13th Operawine, prologue by Wine Spectator)

Veronafiere is taking the plunge and, also in light of the difficulties that have arisen in recent days, with Northern Italy increasingly isolated, both from the USA and China, in the board of directors meeting decided to postpone Vinitaly, also choosing the new dates: the reference wine fair for the Italian wine country will take place from 14 to 17 June, with the prologue of Operawine, together with Wine Spectator, to open the day before, as usual, on 13 June. This decision is the result of a careful analysis of the available data as well as listening to the positions of market stakeholders, including the main sector associations: from Unione Italiana Vini to Assoenologi, from Federvini to Federdoc, from Federazione vignaioli indipendenti to Alleanza delle Cooperative settore vitivinicolo.

“Given the rapid evolution of the international situation that generates difficulties for all trade fair activities on a continental level, VeronaFiere has decided to reschedule the dates of Vinitaly, Enolitech and Sol & Agrifood from 14 to 17 June 2020, namely in the best period to ensure exhibitors and visitors the highest quality standard of business”. So Giovanni Mantovani, CEO of VeronaFiere at the end of the Board of Directors that decided the future of the international wine fair. “Vinitaly, together with OperaWine - continues Mantovani - will take place in a time context in which great excellences of Made in Italy, such as Cosmoprof and Salone del Mobile, will have the task of relaunching the attention of international markets and the image of Italy. At this juncture, we thank the companies for the trust they are showing us”.

“The move to June of Vinitaly and other important international events in the cities of Milan and Bologna - explains Maurizio Danese, president of VeronaFiere - is a sign that Made in Italy is betting on a prompt economic recovery in key sectors of the country system. We hope that the new national trade fair calendar can generate renewed confidence and be a tool with which to capitalize on the restart of our country”.

VeronaFiere will set up a task force to assist its customers in all areas necessary for the reorganization of postponed events and, in close collaboration with the relevant associations, will take all necessary incoming actions to ensure the presence of qualified buyers and professional operators. On the new dates, moreover, Confcommercio Verona and Cooperativa Albergatori Veronesi have expressed maximum availability to facilitate the transfer of reservations. The dates of Vinitaly 2021, which will be on the calendar on its usual dates (18-21 April), the result of the agreement with the Union dei Grandi Cru of Bordeaux, with which from 2013 there is an agreement created to meet the needs of the leading players in the world of wine, buyers and the international press in particular, have also become official.

Focus - All the new dates of Vinitaly events in 2020

Vinitaly Design International Packaging Competition

25 March 2020

5StarWines / Wine without Walls

15-17 April 2020

VIA-Vinitaly Iternational Academy

8-12 June 2020

Vinitaly and the City

12-15 June 2020

OperaWine

13 June 2020

Vinitaly-Sol&Agrifood-Enolitech

14-17 June 2020

