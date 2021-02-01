Osservatorio Signorvino: Franciacorta the most sought-after name in 2020

The Pandemic ravaged 2020, but Italians did not give up drinking. The most sought-after denomination during the year was Franciacorta, of the renowned Italian territory that produces the classic method of sparkling wines. The other great Italian wine denominations that followed were, in order: Valpolicella Ripasso, Trentodoc, Lugana, Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, Alto Adige, Prosecco DOC, Barolo, Brunello di Montalcino, Primitivo di Manduria, Bolgheri, Valpolicella, Alto Adige Gewurztraminer and Chianti Classico.

At the end of the year, between November and December 2020, and mainly thanks to gift giving, the most popular were Cartizze, the crowning glory of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG, Franciacorta Brut Satén, one of the most unique types of Franciacorta, Trentodoc brut version, Prosecco DOCG and Alta Langa Pas Dosè, making a “Christmas Top 5” in the name of bubbles. According to Signorvino Observatory, the biggest Italian wine chain, which, despite a challenging year for business, counts 20 stores all over Italy as well as the most recent store openings in Parma, Rome and Milan, in the Naviglio area. They have increased employees by 12% compared to 2019 (of which 45% women), and above all, they have hired young people, since the average age is 32. Signorvino is already looking at opening a new store in Fidenza, in Emilia Romagna, in March 2021.

Turnover has obviously suffered quite a bit, but there are also positive aspects. “It was unavoidable for the chain to register a net decrease in turnover which, for several months in the year, was forced to close”, explained an official note, “and it suffered also because of forced reductions in seating, as well as evening and generalized closings. We were able to partially sidestep this situation through the wine shop (take away), which accounts for more than 50% of total receipts, and has dropped 19%. In view of this reduction, and following a strategy centered on the concept of omni channel, alternative sales solutions have been activated to facilitate customers’ purchases. One of the solutions immediately most appreciated is O2O (OnLine To OffLine), which allows you to book your order in the store and have it delivered to your home or vice versa. We opened the e-commerce channel in July 2020, and in just 6 months of activity we registered sales for 400.000 euros, plus a significant peak in the last 2 months of the year. Finally, we implemented food delivery through Deliveroo, which today accounts for 5/8% of in-store turnover”. In the O2O channel and in e-commerce, Signorvino pointed out, purchases amounted to 9 bottles per person, almost triple the average registered in the store. These customers purchased goods on the average for 122 euros.

