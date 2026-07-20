Open culture wine and places: a winning duo. The confirmation at “Vinitaly and the City” in Calabria

The confirmation that the combination of wine and culture, together with a mix of places where history and conviviality can be experienced and breathed in, is a winning formula for engaging the general public. It also confirms that a traveling and wide-ranging wine “festival” in Italy, backed by a strong brand such as Veronafiere/Vinitaly, and aimed at consumers rather than exclusively at industry professionals or devoted enthusiasts, has now become a successful format that can be replicated and exported. This is the story told by the edition No. 3 of “Vinitaly and the City - Calabria in Wine”, which concluded yesterday at the Archaeological Park of Sibari in Calabria (with Pinot Grigio DOC delle Venezie as “Official Wine”). Among those attending, there were Italy Minister of Culture Alessandro Giuli, and Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, but above all there were 30,000 visitors (up from 25,000 in 2025), 110 wine and spirits producers, and 12 collective exhibitors. In addition, an encore event is already scheduled for August 8th - 9th on the waterfront of Reggio Calabria, known as “the most beautiful kilometer in Italy”.

“This is the challenge that awaits us - Veronafiere president Federico Bricolo told WineNews - a challenge we want to win, and we are convinced that such a beautiful location is perfectly suited to an initiative of this kind. In any case, what we have already achieved in Sibari is something unique, an event which has received significant national attention and is demonstrating how the organizational capabilities of the Calabria Region, together with the entire Vinitaly team, can deliver an event of the highest level”. With two editions of “Vinitaly and the City” already scheduled in Calabria this year, one might think that Veronafiere and the Calabria Region are considering a third event in another location at the tip of the Italian peninsula. However, Bricolo told WineNews that “an expansion is not currently under consideration, although anything is possible”. What is certain, however, is that other regions, with Molise currently in pole position, are knocking on Veronafiere door to host the event, which is regarded as an excellent showcase for local food, wine, and tourism. Particular recognition should go to the flawless organization put in place by the Calabria Region and its operational arm, Arsac (Regional Agency for the Development of Calabrian Agriculture), within the Sibari archaeological area, directed by Filippo Demma. The venue featured three dedicated food areas and several stages hosting cultural discussions, masterclasses, and live music performances. “We are not a region comparable to others in terms of the number of bottles produced, but we chose to invest in this sector because by investing in wineries, we have invested in the knowledge and promotion of our territory. Wineries tell the story of the land and are an extraordinary vehicle for territorial marketing”, underlined Roberto Occhiuto, president of the Calabria Region.

In their speeches, Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida and Minister of Culture Alessandro Giuli highlighted how the Archaeological Park of Sibari truly represents the ideal venue for an event dedicated to wine and local products. “The perfect combination is precisely “Vinitaly and the City” where history, antiquity, and wine coexist within such an important archaeological site”, explained Minister of Culture Giuli. talking to WineNews, he also emphasized the strong bond between wine and archaeology: “being in a place where archaeology opens itself to social life, and doing so through wine, means continuing a great millennia-old tradition of conviviality that characterizes our people”. Minister of Agriculture Lollobrigida congratulated president Occhiuto and Calabria Regional Minister for Agriculture Gianluca Gallo, who had the idea of bringing Vinitaly to Calabria, for “the excellent work carried out and the visibility they are giving the region through national and international events. Calabria is finally telling its story in a new way, i.e. it is presenting itself for what it truly is - underlined Lollobrigida - from a cultural and economic perspective, and through the ability of Calabrian entrepreneurs to represent a land which produces excellence”.

“Even today I have seen many places throughout Calabria - said the Minister, who visited several local companies and wineries - which embody what is good, beautiful, hardworking, and the prosperity resulting from it”.

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