Hospitality and new vineyards (8.5 hectares): Boscarelli, one of Vino Nobile tops, invests in future

A company which has long been among the leading quality producers of Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, one of Tuscany most prestigious red wine denominations, Boscarelli is also a remarkable example of vision, passion, and deep attachment to its territory. Founded in 1962 by Egidio Corradi, an international broker from a distinguished Montepulciano family, who divided his life between Genoa and Milan while nurturing a dream of producing wine in his homeland. He realized that dream by purchasing two small estates in Cervognano, betting on land previously used for annual crops and recognizing the tremendous potential of an area which, for many years, has represented one of the highest-quality zones for the production of Vino Nobile. Boscarelli later underwent a significant transformation under the leadership of Paola Corradi and her husband Ippolito De Ferrari, who carried forward many projects, including the construction of the winery first cellar. Their efforts elevated Boscarelli to a level of production excellence that has earned widespread recognition.

Today, alongside Paola Corradi, the third generation, represented by Luca and Nicolò De Ferrari, runs the company. They do so with confidence in the future and a commitment to investment. Just a few months ago, Boscarelli acquired Villa Fiorelli in Cervognano, a prestigious property which will be transformed into a hospitality venue complete with its own cellar. The estate encompasses a total of 14 hectares of land, including 8.5 hectares of vineyards (most of which are dedicated to the production of Vino Nobile) and 2 hectares of olive groves. The financial details of the acquisition haven’t been disclosed (the previous owners of the villa and vineyards were the Pelli-Fiorelli family), but it is worth noting that vineyard land designated for Vino Nobile di Montepulciano is generally valued between 150,000 and 200,000 euros per hectare, depending on the age and quality of the vineyard. With this acquisition, Boscarelli increases its vineyard holdings to 23.5 hectares, almost entirely located in Cervognano (with 1.5 hectares in Cortona).

The acquisition, finalized in January 2025, opens a new yet fully coherent chapter in Boscarelli identity. The vineyards, which had already been under the company management since spring 2024 and contributed to that year harvest, are located adjacent to the winery core estate. Sangiovese remains at the heart of the project, complemented by vineyard parcels that express different terroirs and characteristics: Vigna Cervognano, Vigna Il Giardino, Vigna Nuova, Vigna Sperimentale, Vignone, Vigna Pozzagnone, and an area that will be redesigned and replanted in the near future. Among these, Vigna Cervognano stands out. According to the winery, it “distinguishes itself through its strong identity potential. Its soil recalls that of Vigna del Nocio, Boscarelli iconic wine (its “Cru” Vino Nobile, ed), one of the symbolic sites of the estate, suggesting the possibility that in the future it may give rise to an independent territorial expression, perhaps a Pieve or a new Cru capable of telling the story of this hillside with precision”.

While Vino Nobile di Montepulciano remains the primary focus of the Villa Fiorelli acquisition, white wine production is also set to expand. With a new hectare planted to Viognier and Petit Manseng, Boscarelli is strengthening a path it has already begun. The current white wine label will remain the company sole white wine expression, but in the coming years, as the new vineyards come into production, volumes could double compared to the 5,000 bottles expected from the 2025 vintage.

More vineyards, but also a project connected to wine tourism, of which Montepulciano is one of Italy symbolic destinations (where wine, enhanced by the charm of the city of Poliziano and Vino Nobile, a true Renaissance “pearl”, becomes a unique driving force for the local economy, as WineNews highlighted in a recent video). Work is currently underway to transform Villa Fiorelli into a destination for hospitality, agritourism, and private experiences. A winery serving the surrounding vineyards will be located on the ground floor of the building, while the grapes will continue to be vinified in the company historic winery and aged in the villa underground cellar, which is already operational. For a project which looks to 2027 season as opening horizon.

Copyright © 2000/2026