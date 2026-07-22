2026 harvest takes shape in Sicily: Settesoli harvest underway

Among vineyards whose roots stretch just a stone throw from the sea of Menfi, and others overlooking Selinunte, Europe largest archaeological park, across 5,700 hectares of vineyards cultivated by 2,000 winegrowers: these are the figures behind Settesoli, one of the most important wineries in Sicily and Italy, which tomorrow, July 23rd, will begin bringing the 2026 harvest to life with early-ripening grape varieties (Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Moscato, and Chardonnay), before moving on to the red varieties (Merlot and Alicante Bouschet).

“Despite the climatic anomalies which have marked the growing season, expectations point to a harvest of outstanding quality. The vegetative cycle benefited from an autumn and winter rich in rainfall (more than 850 millimeters in total), which ensured excellent water reserves in the soil. After a spring characterized by early budbreak and careful monitoring against fungal diseases in June by Cantine Settesoli team of viticultural technicians, the intense dry heat of July (reaching 38 degrees) accelerated ripening. The first analytical assessments indicate wines with excellent minerality and acidity, as well as outstanding overall quality”, explained the Sicilian cooperative.

In Sicily, which once again, as it has often been the case in recent years, with the very first grape clusters already arriving at the winery, the long harvest season is “kicking off”.

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