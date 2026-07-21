Morellino di Scansano, from wild Maremma to the “temples” of Italian haute cuisine

If a wine versatility is measured first and foremost by its food pairings, of which wine is the most faithful companion, then Morellino di Scansano, the “Sangiovese by the sea”, namely the sea of the wild and unspoiled Tuscan Maremma, with its pleasant character, freshness, and gastronomic vocation, satisfies every palate. It appeals both to those who love the tradition of Tortelli Maremmani and wild boar recipes, and to those who enjoy the three-Michelin-star haute cuisine of one of the “temples” of Italian food and wine culture also thanks to its monumental wine cellar where it pairs beautifully with the elegance of the Superiore, “the latest development which bears witness to the growth and continuous evolution of our DOCG”, as stated by president of the Consortium Bernardo Guicciardini Calamai. He reiterated this in recent days at Enoteca Pinchiorri in Florence, founded by Annie Féolde and Giorgio Pinchiorri, where the 10 “Morellino del Cuore” 2026 wines, the annual selection of labels chosen by sommeliers from Italy Michelin-starred restaurants, accompanied the haute cuisine of chefs Riccardo Monco and Alessandro Della Tommasina, under the guidance of maître d’ Alessandro Tomberli and with presentations from the producers (to the media, including WineNews). The featured wineries included Tenuta Pietramora, Cantina 8380, Doga delle Clavule, Roccapesta, Conte Guicciardini, Morisfarms, Cantina Vignaioli di Scansano, Terenzi, Val delle Rose, and La Fattoria di Magliano.

“Morellino del Cuore” is a project arisen from the collaboration between Consorzio del Morellino di Scansano DOCG (which today brings together more than 200 producers) and journalists Roberta Perna and Antonio Stelli. Its aim is to promote one of Tuscany most representative denominations and one of the leading wine expressions of the Maremma through an annual selection of labels. As per tradition, the composition of the tasting panel alternates each year, entrusting the wine selection either to specialized wine journalists or to sommeliers from top-tier restaurants. The wines are tasted strictly blind and divided into four categories: “Annata”, “Superiore”, “Riserva”, and “Vecchia Annata”. The 2026 tasting panel was made up of six of the most respected and renowned sommeliers from Italy Michelin-starred dining scene: Andrea De Luca (Enoteca Pinchiorri, Florence, three Michelin stars), Luca Bracali (Bracali, Ghirlanda, one Michelin star), Federico Latta (Taverna Estia, Brusciano, two Michelin stars), Enrico Moschella (George Restaurant, Naples, two Michelin stars), Rudy Travagli (Enoteca La Torre, Rome, two Michelin stars), and Andrea Puliga (Ristorante Iris, Verona, one Michelin star).

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