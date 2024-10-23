Perfect bond of wine and hospitality in Veneto: the 8 winners of 2024 “Best of Wine Tourism” 2024

From Pasqua Vigneti e Cantine for “Innovative Experiences” category to Monteleone21 Masi Wine Experience for “Sustainable Practices for Wine Tourism” category; from Ottella for “Architecture and Landscape” category to Palazzo Montanari for “Art e Culture” category; from the tie between Azienda Agricola Sparici Landini - Villa dei Cipressi and Villa Cipolla Pieropan Wine Relais for “Hospitality” category to Castrum Wine Relais & Bistrò for “Food Service” category, up to Itinera Bike & Travel for “Services for Wine Tourism” category: these are the 8 winners of 2024 “Best of Wine Tourism” contest that represent the Venetian excellence of wine, food and hospitality, and that will compete for the “Global Best of Wine Tourism Award”, together with other candidates awarded in other “Great Wine Capitals”, the international network which sees Verona as the only Italian wine tourism area.

Every year, the international panel of judges of Great Wine Capitals – including Adelaide (Australia), Bilbao e Rioja (Spain), Bordeaux (France), Lausanne (Switzerland), Mainz (Germany), Mendoza (Argentina), Porto (Portugal), San Francisco e Napa Valley (the USA), Valparaìso e Casablanca Valley (Chile), Cape Town (South Africa) e Hawke’s Bay (New Zealand), the newest entry in the network – chooses a winner for every country (12 in total). This year, among the 8 awarded winners, the international winner for each category will be selected at the end of the annual Conference, which will be held in Verona until October, 24th.

“I congratulate the winners, which have been selected among the 107 businesses of edition No. 8 of the “Best of Wine Tourism” contest – Giuseppe Riello, President of the Chamber of Commerce of Verona comments - which are presented in “Verona Wine and Olive Oil Tourism” guidebook, promoted by the Chamber of Commerce presenting both local and international initiatives, and always present in provincial tourism offices, and in fair stands organized by Veneto Region in Italy and abroad”.

Copyright © 2000/2024