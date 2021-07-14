“Primum Familiae Vini”: Priscilla Incisa della Rocchetta (Tenuta San Guido – Sassicaia) at the helm

An Italian in back at the helm of the most historic and important families of wine: Priscilla Incisa della Rocchetta, who leads together with her father Nicolò and her cousins the Tenuta San Guido, cradle of the myth Sassicaia, is the new president of the “Primum Familiae Vini”, an association that brings together 12 of the most important European wine families, from the Italian Marchesi Antinori and Tenuta San Guido to the French Baron Philippe de Rotschild, Joseph Drouhin, Domaine Clarence Dillon, Pol Roger, Famille Perrin and Famille Hugel, from the Spanish Familia Torres and Vega Sicilia to the Portuguese Symington Family Estates, to the German Egon Müller Scharzhof. Priscilla succeeds Matthieu Perrin, and brings back female Italian wine to the top of the association, after the presidency of Alessia Antinori in 2014/2015.

“It is my duty and pleasure to thank my predecessor Matthieu Perrin for the great work he did – comments Priscilla Incisa della Rocchetta – and for all the energy he put into it. Seventeen years ago, my family was invited to be part of the “Primum Familiae Vini”. It was, and still is, a great honor to have been welcomed by this great association and participate in this extraordinary adventure. Today, “Primum Familiae Vini” represent the distinctive voice and deep artisan roots of family-owned businesses that are committed to absolute quality and have a long history of social responsibility based on mutual support and collaboration. Our companies have a total of over 2,400 years of experience; for us, more than ever, family means sustainability and, therefore, safeguarding the values that allow us to produce great wines and preserve our common heritage. The “Primum Familiae Vini” are the symbolic “dozen” that represent the voice of millions of family wineries, sharing their values and struggles around the world”.

