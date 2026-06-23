Promotion and market coverage, Vinitaly leaves again from Canada with international tour

Fourth country by value as a destination for Italian wine exports in 2025, according to Istat data analyzed by WineNews, at 420.7 million euros (-5.8%), but with volume growth approaching 75 million liters (+1.9%) and, above all, positive signals from the latest survey (March 2026), at 94.8 million euros (+0.3%). Canada has historically been a strong and important market for Italian wine, with growing potential, also in light of tensions with the United States that have pushed the North American country to diversify its wine imports. It therefore deserves particular attention with a view to strengthening the positioning of Italian wine in strategic markets. It is no coincidence that Vinitaly international promotion program leaves again today from Canada, which, in close collaboration with Ita-Italian Trade Agency, headed by Matteo Zoppas, will bring the Veronafiere brand from North America to Central Asia and Southeast Asia, supporting the competitiveness and presence of Italian wine on foreign markets.

The mission kicks off today in Toronto with “Vinitaly.USA Canada Preview”, an event which also marks the launch of a new training session of the Vinitaly International Academy (Via) for 55 candidates. The Canadian journey will then continue in Ottawa on June 24th and in Montreal on June 25th. In addition to the presentation the next edition of “Vinitaly.USA,” scheduled in New York City on October 26th and 27th, the Canadian legs will include a series of operational meetings with the beverage monopolies of the various provinces, key stakeholders for access to and distribution of Italian wine in the national market. From North America, the program will then move on to Central Asia with “Vinitaly Kazakhstan Roadshow”, scheduled for June 29th in Almaty, before reaching Singapore for the eighth edition of Ifbs (Italian Food & Beverage), where Vinitaly participates as a technical partner in the leading business-to-business event for the Italian agri-food and wine sector in the Asian market, organizing exclusive masterclasses led by Vinitaly Academy Wine Ambassador Jessica Anne Tan.

The United States will return to the Veronafiere roadmap on July 5th, with a new leg of “Vinitaly.USA Preview”, part of the world tour of the Amerigo Vespucci, which will dock in New York on July 4th as a traveling ambassador of made in Italy. The summer calendar will conclude with “Vinitaly.USA Miami Preview” on July 7th, featuring the presentation of the U.S. event to buyers and media, along with a masterclass organized in collaboration with Coldiretti at the Michelin-recommended restaurant “Macchialina”.

“Our goal - declares Veronafiere president Federico Bricolo - is to support the growth of Italian wine in international markets through continuous promotional activities, in collaboration with the country system, creating opportunities for business, training, and engagement with operators across different geographical areas. After the summer, the calendar will resume in September with five additional events across the United States, the Balkans, and Asia, in a journey that will culminate in “Vinitaly.USA” in New York City. At the same time, we are evaluating new development opportunities in high-potential markets such as Australia, in order to further expand Vinitaly international presence and offer new growth prospects to Italian wine companies”.

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